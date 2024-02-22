London, UK, 22 Februar 2024

Edison issues initiation on Cereno Scientific (CRNO B): Differentiated approach in CVD with potential

Cereno Scientific is a clinical-stage biotech, developing treatments for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) using novel approaches. Its focus on disease-modifying therapies and a collaboration with Abbott set it apart from peers. Lead asset CS1, a delayed immediate release formulation of valproic acid, is an HDAC inhibitor, aiming to deliver disease-modifying results in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). Preclinical candidates include CS014, for thrombosis prevention without increased risk of bleeding (seen with current antithrombotics), and CS585 for CVD (specific indication not yet determined). 2024 will be a period of inflection, with top-line readouts from the Phase II CS1 study and expected clinical entry of CS014. We initiate coverage with a valuation of SEK2.32bn (SEK9.9/share).1

Our valuation (using a risk-adjusted net present value model) is almost entirely driven by CS1 in PAH, to which we attribute a 25% probability of success, a 2029 launch and peak sales of c $2.1bn. While we include CS014 in our model, the very early stage of development leads to limited valuation uptick, although this may change with clinical progression. CS585 has been excluded from our valuation for now. Gross cash of SEK87.1m at end-FY23, an expected SEK77m from warrant conversion and a SEK45m committed loan should be sufficient to fund operations into Q225. We model a partnership agreement for CS1 in 2026.

Click here to view the full report.

Before this report was published, a technical issue led to this introductory paragraph temporarily appearing on the Edison website between 15.40 and 16.20 GMT on 21 February 2024. It was removed as soon as Edison was made aware. As with all Edison publications, Edison controls the editorial and timings of publications and we wish to make it clear that Cereno Scientific had no involvement in the aforementioned issue.

