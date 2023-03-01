Cereno Scientific : announces issuance of European patent for drug candidate CS585

Cereno Scientific (XSAT: CRNO B) today announced that drug candidate CS585's second patent family has obtained a formally issued patent in Europe, one of the largest markets in cardiovascular disease. This strengthens and broadens the intellectual property rights (IPR) for CS585 which currently is in a preclinical development program in collaboration with the University of Michigan.
"I am pleased to report that the first patent in Europe for our preclinical drug candidate CS585 has now been formally issued by the European Patent Office as a final step of the approval process. This is a great milestone as it expands patent protection for our preclinical program and is an important aspect of preparing the future commercial positioning, together with a strong clinical data set," says Sten R. Sörensen, CEO at Cereno.
CS585's second patent family is titled "Inhibitors of platelet function and methods for use of the same" and has been assigned patent number 3781558 by the European Patent Office. The patent will be valid through 2039, with the possibility of patent extension of up to 5 years.
Cereno entered an option agreement for the Prostacyclin Receptor Agonist Program, which includes drug candidate CS585, with the University of Michigan in 2021, which provides Cereno with the exclusive rights to evaluate the program's market potential. If the evaluation in the preclinical development program is successful, Cereno can exercise its option to exclusively in-license the drug including its intellectual property rights for further clinical development and commercialization.
For further information, please contact:
Josefine Göranson, Head of IR & Communication
Phone: +46 704 92 35 63
Email: info@cerenoscientific.com
http://www.cerenoscientific.com/
About Cereno Scientific AB
Cereno Scientific is a clinical-stage biotech company within cardiovascular diseases. The lead drug candidate, CS1, is a Phase II candidate in development for the treatment of the rare disease pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). CS1 is an HDAC (histone deacetylase) inhibitor that acts as an epigenetic modulator with pressure-reducing, reverse-remodeling, anti-inflammatory, anti-fibrotic and anti-thrombotic properties, all relevant for PAH. A clinical Phase II study is ongoing to evaluate CS1's safety, tolerability, and efficacy in patients with PAH. A collaboration agreement with global healthcare company Abbott allows Cereno to use their cutting-edge technology CardioMEMS HF System in the study. Cereno also has two promising preclinical drug candidates in development for cardiovascular disease through research collaborations with the University of Michigan. Drug candidate CS014 is a novel HDAC inhibitor with epigenetic effects, selected for prevention of thrombosis as target indication. In preclinical studies it has been documented to regulate platelet activity, ﬁbrinolysis and clot stability for prevention of thrombosis without increased risk of bleeding. Thrombosis prevention in venous or arterial and cardiovascular disease has been selected as the first indication area for CS014. Drug candidate CS585 is a stable, selective, and potent prostacyclin receptor agonist. It has been documented in preclinical studies to target the IP receptor for prevention of thrombosis without increased risk of bleeding. The company is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and has a US subsidiary Cereno Scientific Inc. based in Kendall Square in Boston, Massachusetts, US. Cereno is listed on the Swedish Spotlight Stock Market (CRNO B). More information on www.cerenoscientific.com.