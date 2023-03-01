Cereno Scientific : announces issuance of European patent for drug candidate CS585

Cereno Scientific (XSAT: CRNO B) today announced that drug candidate CS585's second patent family has obtained a formally issued patent in Europe, one of the largest markets in cardiovascular disease. This strengthens and broadens the intellectual property rights (IPR) for CS585 which currently is in a preclinical development program in collaboration with the University of Michigan.

"I am pleased to report that the first patent in Europe for our preclinical drug candidate CS585 has now been formally issued by the European Patent Office as a final step of the approval process. This is a great milestone as it expands patent protection for our preclinical program and is an important aspect of preparing the future commercial positioning, together with a strong clinical data set," says Sten R. Sörensen, CEO at Cereno.

CS585's second patent family is titled "Inhibitors of platelet function and methods for use of the same" and has been assigned patent number 3781558 by the European Patent Office. The patent will be valid through 2039, with the possibility of patent extension of up to 5 years.

Cereno entered an option agreement for the Prostacyclin Receptor Agonist Program, which includes drug candidate CS585, with the University of Michigan in 2021, which provides Cereno with the exclusive rights to evaluate the program's market potential. If the evaluation in the preclinical development program is successful, Cereno can exercise its option to exclusively in-license the drug including its intellectual property rights for further clinical development and commercialization.

About Cereno Scientific AB