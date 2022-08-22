Cereno Scientific : announces speakers and program for its Capital Markets Day on August 30, 2022

Cereno Scientific (XSAT: CRNO B) today announced that the speakers and program for the company's inaugural Capital Markets Day on August 30, 2022, is revealed. We invite analysts, investors, and financial media to join us for insights into our strategy and operations.

At the Capital Markets Day, executive management and external collaborators will provide an update on Cereno's pipeline, clinical and preclinical development, and growth strategy. The speakers and their associated speaking slot include:

Sten R. Sörensen, CEO at Cereno Cereno's Commitment to Transforming Cardiovascular Disease Management

Björn Dahlöf, CMO at Cereno Overview of Cardiovascular Disease and Cereno's Focus Areas Cereno's Drug Candidate CS1 to Treat PAH and Broader Potential Cereno's Preclinical Candidates Potential to Break New Ground

Dr. Raymond Benza, Prof. and Director at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center; PI of Phase II study with CS1 (remote) Understanding PAH: Debilitating Rare Disease Clinical Phase II Study Design with CS1

Dr. Phil Adamson, Divisional Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Heart Failure Division, Abbott CardioMEMS - Phase II Clinical Collaboration Between Abbott and Cereno

Dr. Michael Holinstat, Ass. Prof. at University of Michigan Medical School; and Director Translation Research at Cereno CS585 - A First-In-Class Compound Targeting the IP Receptor for Prevention of Thrombosis Without Increased Risk of Bleeding CS014 - A Novel HDAC Inhibitor Regulating Platelet Activity, Fibrinolysis and Clot Stability for Prevention of Thrombosis Without Increased Risk of Bleeding

Panel discussion: The Need for True Innovation in CVD Management - Focus on PAH and Thrombosis

A more detailed agenda is available on our website at www.cerenoscientific.com/investors/cmd-2022/

The Capital Markets Day will be held on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 14:30-17:30 in central Stockholm. The program will start at 15:00, with coffee being served before. The Capital Markets Day will be held at Helio GT30, Grev Turegatan 30, in Stockholm.

Register for the event onsite or online

We hope you can join the Capital Markets Day in-person in Stockholm. Limited seats are available onsite and will be reserved on a first-come-first-served basis. For those not able to join onsite, the Capital Markets Day will be live streamed on Cereno's website and recorded for on-demand viewing. Those who participate online will be able to submit their questions online.

To participate, onsite or online, please register by completing the form on https://tv.streamfabriken.com/cereno-scientific-cmd-2022.

For further information, please contact:

Daniel Brodén, CFO

Phone: +46 768 66 77 87

Email: info@cerenoscientific.com

http://www.cerenoscientific.com/

About Cereno Scientific AB

Cereno Scientific is a clinical stage biotech company within cardiovascular diseases. The lead drug candidate, CS1, is a Phase II candidate in development for the treatment of the rare disease pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). CS1 is an HDAC (histone deacetylase) inhibitor that acts as an epigenetic modulator with pressure-reducing, reverse-remodeling, anti-inflammatory, anti-fibrotic and anti-thrombotic properties, all relevant for PAH. A clinical Phase II study is ongoing to evaluate CS1's safety, tolerability, and efficacy in patients with PAH. A collaboration agreement with global healthcare company Abbott allows Cereno to use their cutting-edge technology CardioMEMS HF System in the study. Cereno also has two promising preclinical drug candidates in development for cardiovascular disease through research collaborations with the University of Michigan. Drug candidate CS585 is a stable, selective, and potent prostacyclin receptor agonist. It has been documented in preclinical studies to target the IP receptor for prevention of thrombosis without increased risk of bleeding. Drug candidate CS014 is a novel HDAC inhibitor with epigenetic effects. In preclinical studies it has been documented to regulate platelet activity, ﬁbrinolysis and clot stability for prevention of thrombosis without increased risk of bleeding. The company is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and has a US subsidiary Cereno Scientific Inc. based in Kendall Square in Boston, Massachusetts, US. Cereno is listed on the Swedish Spotlight Stock Market (CRNO B). More information on www.cerenoscientific.com.