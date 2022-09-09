Cereno Scientific : broadens patent protection for drug candidate CS585 and strengthens its future commercial position in the US

Cereno Scientific (XSAT: CRNO B) today announced that a patent has been allowed in the second patent family for the preclinical Prostacyclin Receptor Agonist Program, which includes drug candidate CS585. The patent broadens the intellectual property rights (IPR) for CS585 in the US - a large market in cardiovascular disease. CS585 is currently in a preclinical development program in collaboration with the University of Michigan with the target to submit the application (IND) to initiate a Phase I study in 2023.

"This is a great milestone for our preclinical Prostacyclin Receptor Agonist Program and drug candidate CS585 as the second patent family significantly broadens the patent protection. A strong IPR foundation is crucial to build the commercial opportunities of our preclinical programs, especially favorable in this early stage," said Sten R. Sörensen, CEO at Cereno.

The second patent family is titled "Inhibitors of platelet function and methods for use of the same." The official grant of patent rights will be officiated subject to payment of the issue fee. The preclinical Prostacyclin Receptor Agonist Program has previously been granted a patent in the US in its first patent family titled "Hydroxyeicosatrienoic acid compounds and their use as therapeutic agents", with the assigned number US11111222. Preclinical data from drug candidate CS585 demonstrating that it targets the IP receptor for prevention of thrombosis without increased risk of bleeding was presented at the premier medical congress for hematology EHA in June 2022.

Cereno entered an option agreement for the Prostacyclin Receptor Agonist Program, which includes drug candidate CS585, with the University of Michigan in March 2021, which provides Cereno with the exclusive rights to evaluate the program's market potential. If the evaluation in the preclinical development program is successful, Cereno can exercise its option to exclusively in-license the drug including its intellectual property rights for further clinical development and commercialization.

