Cereno Scientific : broadens patent protection for drug candidate CS585 and strengthens its future commercial position in the US

Cereno Scientific (XSAT: CRNO B) today announced that a patent has been allowed in the second patent family for the preclinical Prostacyclin Receptor Agonist Program, which includes drug candidate CS585. The patent broadens the intellectual property rights (IPR) for CS585 in the US - a large market in cardiovascular disease. CS585 is currently in a preclinical development program in collaboration with the University of Michigan with the target to submit the application (IND) to initiate a Phase I study in 2023.
"This is a great milestone for our preclinical Prostacyclin Receptor Agonist Program and drug candidate CS585 as the second patent family significantly broadens the patent protection. A strong IPR foundation is crucial to build the commercial opportunities of our preclinical programs, especially favorable in this early stage," said Sten R. Sörensen, CEO at Cereno.
The second patent family is titled "Inhibitors of platelet function and methods for use of the same." The official grant of patent rights will be officiated subject to payment of the issue fee. The preclinical Prostacyclin Receptor Agonist Program has previously been granted a patent in the US in its first patent family titled "Hydroxyeicosatrienoic acid compounds and their use as therapeutic agents", with the assigned number US11111222. Preclinical data from drug candidate CS585 demonstrating that it targets the IP receptor for prevention of thrombosis without increased risk of bleeding was presented at the premier medical congress for hematology EHA in June 2022.
Cereno entered an option agreement for the Prostacyclin Receptor Agonist Program, which includes drug candidate CS585, with the University of Michigan in March 2021, which provides Cereno with the exclusive rights to evaluate the program's market potential. If the evaluation in the preclinical development program is successful, Cereno can exercise its option to exclusively in-license the drug including its intellectual property rights for further clinical development and commercialization.
About Cereno Scientific AB
Cereno Scientific is a clinical stage biotech company within cardiovascular diseases. The lead drug candidate, CS1, is a Phase II candidate in development for the treatment of the rare disease pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). CS1 is an HDAC (histone deacetylase) inhibitor that acts as an epigenetic modulator with pressure-reducing, reverse-remodeling, anti-inflammatory, anti-fibrotic and anti-thrombotic properties, all relevant for PAH. A clinical Phase II study is ongoing to evaluate CS1's safety, tolerability and efficacy in patients with PAH. A collaboration agreement with global healthcare company Abbott allows Cereno to use their cutting-edge technology CardioMEMS HF System in the study. Cereno also has two promising preclinical drug candidates in development for cardiovascular disease through research collaborations with the University of Michigan. Drug candidate CS585 is a stable, selective, and potent prostacyclin receptor agonist. It has been documented in preclinical studies to target the IP receptor for prevention of thrombosis without increased risk of bleeding. Drug candidate CS014 is a novel HDAC inhibitor with epigenetic effects. In preclinical studies it has been documented to regulate platelet activity, ﬁbrinolysis and clot stability for prevention of thrombosis without increased risk of bleeding. The company is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and has a US subsidiary Cereno Scientific Inc. based in Kendall Square in Boston, Massachusetts, US. Cereno is listed on the Swedish Spotlight Stock Market (CRNO B). More information on www.cerenoscientific.com.