Cereno Scientific : publishes Annual Report for 2022

Cereno Scientific (XSAT: CRNO B) today announced that the Annual Report for 2022 is published on the company's website,www.cerenoscientific.com.

Cereno's annual report for 2022 is available on the company's website, both in Swedish and in English.

The annual general meeting (AGM) will be held in Gothenburg, Sweden, on June 1, 2023. Notice and other documents related to the AGM will be available on the company's website no later than two weeks prior.

For further information, please contact:

Josefine Göranson, Head of IR & Communication

Email: info@cerenoscientific.com

http://www.cerenoscientific.com/

About Cereno Scientific AB