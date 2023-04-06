Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. NORDIC GROWTH MARKET
  5. Cereno Scientific AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRNO B   SE0008241558

CERENO SCIENTIFIC AB (PUBL)

(CRNO B)
  Report
End-of-day quote NORDIC GROWTH MARKET  -  2023-04-04
2.030 SEK   +5.18%
04:04aCereno Scientific : publishes Annual Report for 2022
PU
04/04Cereno Scientific Reports Progress in Phase 2 Study Recruitment for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension
MT
04/04Cereno Scientific Reports 1/3 of Patients Recruited into Cs1 Phase Ii Study in Rare Disease Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cereno Scientific : publishes Annual Report for 2022

04/06/2023 | 04:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cereno Scientific (XSAT: CRNO B) today announced that the Annual Report for 2022 is published on the company's website,www.cerenoscientific.com.

Cereno's annual report for 2022 is available on the company's website, both in Swedish and in English.

The annual general meeting (AGM) will be held in Gothenburg, Sweden, on June 1, 2023. Notice and other documents related to the AGM will be available on the company's website no later than two weeks prior.

For further information, please contact:
Josefine Göranson, Head of IR & Communication
Email: info@cerenoscientific.com
http://www.cerenoscientific.com/

About Cereno Scientific AB

Cereno Scientific is a clinical-stage biotech company within cardiovascular diseases. The lead drug candidate, CS1, is a Phase II candidate in development for the treatment of the rare disease pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). CS1 is an HDAC (histone deacetylase) inhibitor that acts as an epigenetic modulator with pressure-reducing, reverse-remodeling, anti-inflammatory, anti-fibrotic and anti-thrombotic properties, all relevant for PAH. A clinical Phase II study is ongoing to evaluate CS1's safety, tolerability, and efficacy in patients with PAH. A collaboration agreement with global healthcare company Abbott allows Cereno to use their cutting-edge technology CardioMEMS HF System in the study. Cereno also has two promising preclinical drug candidates in development for cardiovascular disease through research collaborations with the University of Michigan. Drug candidate CS014 is a novel HDAC inhibitor with epigenetic effects, selected for prevention of thrombosis as target indication. In preclinical studies it has been documented to regulate platelet activity, ﬁbrinolysis and clot stability for prevention of thrombosis without increased risk of bleeding. Thrombosis prevention in venous or arterial and cardiovascular disease has been selected as the first indication area for CS014. Drug candidate CS585 is a stable, selective, and potent prostacyclin receptor agonist. It has been documented in preclinical studies to target the IP receptor for prevention of thrombosis without increased risk of bleeding. The company is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and has a US subsidiary Cereno Scientific Inc. based in Kendall Square in Boston, Massachusetts, US. Cereno is listed on the Swedish Spotlight Stock Market (CRNO B). More information on www.cerenoscientific.com.


Read PDF

Share

Attachments

Disclaimer

Cereno Scientific AB published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2023 08:03:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CERENO SCIENTIFIC AB (PUBL)
04:04aCereno Scientific : publishes Annual Report for 2022
PU
04/04Cereno Scientific Reports Progress in Phase 2 Study Recruitment for Pulmonary Arterial ..
MT
04/04Cereno Scientific Reports 1/3 of Patients Recruited into Cs1 Phase Ii Study in Rare Dis..
CI
04/03Cereno Scientific : announces licensing agreement for the drug candidate CS585 with Univer..
PU
03/01Cereno Scientific : announces issuance of European patent for drug candidate CS585
PU
02/22Cereno Scientific AB Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ende..
CI
02/16Cereno Scientific : selects prevention of thrombosis as target indication for its candidat..
PU
02/14Cereno Scientific AB Reports Progress with CS1 Phase II Study in Pulmonary Arterial Hyp..
CI
02/01Cereno Scientific : launches new Insights Series
PU
01/31Cereno Scientific : to present CS585's preclinical data at scientific congress ACC.23/WC
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -67,0 M -6,45 M -6,45 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,06x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 279 M 26,9 M 26,9 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 37,1%
Chart CERENO SCIENTIFIC AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Cereno Scientific AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 2,03 SEK
Average target price 5,80 SEK
Spread / Average Target 186%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sten Randahl Sörensen Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Brodén Chief Financial Officer
Eva Catharina Bäärnhielm Marklund Chairman
Björn Lennart Dahlöf Director & Chief Medical Officer
Niklas Olof Bergh Chief Scientific Officer & Deputy Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CERENO SCIENTIFIC AB (PUBL)-9.98%27
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.14.38%87 738
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS8.88%80 835
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-3.95%33 191
BIONTECH SE-16.39%30 334
GENMAB A/S-12.95%24 565
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer