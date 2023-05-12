Cereno Scientific : to present at Aktiedagen in Gothenburg on May 15, 2023

Cereno Scientific (XSAT: CRNO B), a company developing innovative treatments for common and rare cardiovascular disease, today announced that the company will present at the event Aktiedagen, organized by Aktiespararna on Monday, May 15, 2023, in Gothenburg.

Sten R. Sörensen, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Cereno, and Björn Dahlöf, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) will participate in the event. The company will be presented at 17:15-17:40 on May 15, 2023. The event is held at Hotel Gothia Towers, Mässans Gata 24, in Gothenburg, and is also live-streamed.

More information can be found on the organizer's website: https://www.aktiespararna.se/tv .

For further information, please contact:

Jonas Fogelberg, Interim CFO

Email: info@cerenoscientific.com

http://www.cerenoscientific.com/

About Cereno Scientific AB