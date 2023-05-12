Advanced search
    CRNO B   SE0008241558

CERENO SCIENTIFIC AB (PUBL)

(CRNO B)
End-of-day quote NORDIC GROWTH MARKET  -  2023-05-10
0.6860 SEK   +1.33%
05:13aCereno Scientific : to present at Aktiedagen in Gothenburg on May 15, 2023
02:13aCereno Scientific : shares progress update in the Phase II study with drug candidate CS1 in the rare disease PAH
05/04Cereno Scientific's Phase II Study in the Rare Disease PAH Reports Two Patients Successfully Completed the Treatment Period with Drug Candidate CS1
Cereno Scientific : to present at Aktiedagen in Gothenburg on May 15, 2023

05/12/2023 | 05:13am EDT
Cereno Scientific (XSAT: CRNO B), a company developing innovative treatments for common and rare cardiovascular disease, today announced that the company will present at the event Aktiedagen, organized by Aktiespararna on Monday, May 15, 2023, in Gothenburg.

Sten R. Sörensen, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Cereno, and Björn Dahlöf, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) will participate in the event. The company will be presented at 17:15-17:40 on May 15, 2023. The event is held at Hotel Gothia Towers, Mässans Gata 24, in Gothenburg, and is also live-streamed.

More information can be found on the organizer's website: https://www.aktiespararna.se/tv.

For further information, please contact:

Jonas Fogelberg, Interim CFO
Email: info@cerenoscientific.com
http://www.cerenoscientific.com/

About Cereno Scientific AB

Cereno Scientific is a clinical-stage biotech company within cardiovascular diseases. The lead drug candidate, CS1, is a Phase II candidate in development for the treatment of the rare disease pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). CS1 is an HDAC (histone deacetylase) inhibitor that acts as an epigenetic modulator with pressure-reducing, reverse-remodeling, anti-inflammatory, anti-fibrotic and anti-thrombotic properties, all relevant for PAH. A clinical Phase II study is ongoing to evaluate CS1's safety, tolerability, and efficacy in patients with PAH. A collaboration agreement with global healthcare company Abbott allows Cereno to use their cutting-edge technology CardioMEMS HF System in the study. Cereno also has two promising preclinical drug candidates in development for cardiovascular disease through research collaborations with the University of Michigan. Drug candidate CS014 is a novel HDAC inhibitor with epigenetic effects, selected for prevention of thrombosis as target indication. In preclinical studies it has been documented to regulate platelet activity, ﬁbrinolysis and clot stability for prevention of thrombosis without increased risk of bleeding. Thrombosis prevention in venous or arterial and cardiovascular disease has been selected as the first indication area for CS014. Drug candidate CS585 is a prostacyclin receptor agonist and has documented in preclinical studies to target the IP receptor for prevention of thrombosis without increased risk of bleeding. The company is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and has a US subsidiary Cereno Scientific Inc. based in Kendall Square in Boston, Massachusetts, US. Cereno is listed on the Swedish Spotlight Stock Market (CRNO B). More information on www.cerenoscientific.com.


Cereno Scientific AB published this content on 12 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


