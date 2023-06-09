Cereno Scientific : updates information regarding trading with paid subscribed units

Cereno Scientific AB (publ) ("Cereno Scientific" or "the Company") conducted a rights issue of units, which ended on May 24, 2023. The rights issue has not yet been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office (Bolagsverket), and trading with paid subscribed units (BTU) will therefore continue on Nasdaq First North Growth Market until the registration with the Swedish Companies Registration Office is completed. The last day of trading with paid subscribed units (BTU) on the Spotlight Stock Market is June 13, 2023, and the first day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is June 14, 2023.

Advisers

Mangold Fondkommission AB is financial adviser and MAQS Advokatbyrå AB is legal adviser to Cereno Scientific in connection with the Rights Issue.

For further information, please contact:

Jonas Fogelberg, Interim CFO

Email: info@cerenoscientific.com

http://www.cerenoscientific.com/

About Cereno Scientific AB

Cereno Scientific is a clinical stage biotech company within cardiovascular diseases. The lead drug candidate, CS1, is a Phase II candidate in development for the treatment of the rare disease pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). CS1 is an HDAC (histone deacetylase) inhibitor that acts as an epigenetic modulator with pressure-reducing, reverse-remodeling, anti-inflammatory, anti-fibrotic and anti-thrombotic properties, all relevant for PAH. A clinical Phase II study is ongoing to evaluate CS1's safety, tolerability, and efficacy in patients with PAH. A collaboration agreement with global healthcare company Abbott allows Cereno Scientific to use their cutting-edge technology CardioMEMS HF System in the study. Cereno Scientific also has two promising preclinical drug candidates in development for cardiovascular disease through research collaborations with the University of Michigan. Drug candidate CS585 is a prostacyclin receptor agonist that has been documented in preclinical studies to target the IP receptor for prevention of thrombosis without increased risk of bleeding. Drug candidate CS014 is a novel HDAC inhibitor with epigenetic effects. In preclinical studies it has been documented to regulate platelet activity, ﬁbrinolysis and clot stability for prevention of thrombosis without increased risk of bleeding. The company is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and has a US subsidiary Cereno Scientific Inc. based in Kendall Square in Boston, Massachusetts, US. Cereno Scientific is listed on the Swedish Spotlight Stock Market (CRNO B). More information on www.cerenoscientific.com.