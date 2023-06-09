Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. NORDIC GROWTH MARKET
  5. Cereno Scientific AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRNO B   SE0008241558

CERENO SCIENTIFIC AB (PUBL)

(CRNO B)
  Report
End-of-day quote NORDIC GROWTH MARKET  -  2023-06-07
0.4700 SEK   +1.51%
10:24aCereno Scientific : updates information regarding trading with paid subscribed units
PU
05/29Cereno Scientific Says Series TO3 Warrants to Begin Trading Earlier Than Scheduled
MT
05/26Cereno Scientific : clarifies information regarding when the warrants of series TO3 are admitted to trading
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cereno Scientific : updates information regarding trading with paid subscribed units

06/09/2023 | 10:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cereno Scientific AB (publ) ("Cereno Scientific" or "the Company") conducted a rights issue of units, which ended on May 24, 2023. The rights issue has not yet been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office (Bolagsverket), and trading with paid subscribed units (BTU) will therefore continue on Nasdaq First North Growth Market until the registration with the Swedish Companies Registration Office is completed. The last day of trading with paid subscribed units (BTU) on the Spotlight Stock Market is June 13, 2023, and the first day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is June 14, 2023.

Advisers

Mangold Fondkommission AB is financial adviser and MAQS Advokatbyrå AB is legal adviser to Cereno Scientific in connection with the Rights Issue.

For further information, please contact:
Jonas Fogelberg, Interim CFO
Email: info@cerenoscientific.com
http://www.cerenoscientific.com/

About Cereno Scientific AB

Cereno Scientific is a clinical stage biotech company within cardiovascular diseases. The lead drug candidate, CS1, is a Phase II candidate in development for the treatment of the rare disease pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). CS1 is an HDAC (histone deacetylase) inhibitor that acts as an epigenetic modulator with pressure-reducing, reverse-remodeling, anti-inflammatory, anti-fibrotic and anti-thrombotic properties, all relevant for PAH. A clinical Phase II study is ongoing to evaluate CS1's safety, tolerability, and efficacy in patients with PAH. A collaboration agreement with global healthcare company Abbott allows Cereno Scientific to use their cutting-edge technology CardioMEMS HF System in the study. Cereno Scientific also has two promising preclinical drug candidates in development for cardiovascular disease through research collaborations with the University of Michigan. Drug candidate CS585 is a prostacyclin receptor agonist that has been documented in preclinical studies to target the IP receptor for prevention of thrombosis without increased risk of bleeding. Drug candidate CS014 is a novel HDAC inhibitor with epigenetic effects. In preclinical studies it has been documented to regulate platelet activity, ﬁbrinolysis and clot stability for prevention of thrombosis without increased risk of bleeding. The company is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and has a US subsidiary Cereno Scientific Inc. based in Kendall Square in Boston, Massachusetts, US. Cereno Scientific is listed on the Swedish Spotlight Stock Market (CRNO B). More information on www.cerenoscientific.com.


Read PDF

Share

Attachments

Disclaimer

Cereno Scientific AB published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 14:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CERENO SCIENTIFIC AB (PUBL)
10:24aCereno Scientific : updates information regarding trading with paid subscribed units
PU
05/29Cereno Scientific Says Series TO3 Warrants to Begin Trading Earlier Than Scheduled
MT
05/26Cereno Scientific : clarifies information regarding when the warrants of series TO3 are ad..
PU
05/22Cereno Scientific AB Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 202..
CI
05/15Cereno Scientific : to present preclinical data for candidate drug CS585 at EHA2023 Hybrid..
PU
05/12Cereno Scientific : to present at Aktiedagen in Gothenburg on May 15, 2023
PU
05/12Cereno Scientific : shares progress update in the Phase II study with drug candidate CS1 i..
PU
05/12Cereno Scientific Shares Progress Update in the Phase II Study with Drug Candidate CS1 ..
CI
05/04Cereno Scientific's Phase II Study in the Rare Disease PAH Reports Two Patients Success..
CI
04/21Cereno Scientific To Present New Pre : From Genes to Medicine
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 -64,4 M -5,97 M -5,97 M
Net cash 2023 55,0 M 5,09 M 5,09 M
P/E ratio 2023 -2,35x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 64,6 M 5,99 M 5,99 M
EV / Sales 2023 -
EV / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 28,4%
Chart CERENO SCIENTIFIC AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Cereno Scientific AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,47 SEK
Average target price 2,10 SEK
Spread / Average Target 347%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sten Randahl Sörensen Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Brodén Chief Financial Officer
Eva Catharina Bäärnhielm Marklund Chairman
Björn Lennart Dahlöf Director, Chief Medical & Scientific Officer
Fredrik Frick Head-Clinical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CERENO SCIENTIFIC AB (PUBL)-79.16%6
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED12.42%85 657
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.2.38%80 346
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-20.85%26 388
BIONTECH SE-27.46%26 261
GENMAB A/S-8.60%25 374
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer