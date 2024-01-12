Cereno Scientific announced that Tatiane Abreu Dall'Agnol has joined the company as Medical Director. She will be part of the company's R&D team and report to Björn Dahlöf, Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Tatiane Abreu Dall'Agnol is a medical doctor with nearly a decade of clinical experience.

She has previously also worked as a life science consultant advising biotech companies on drug development strategy and analysis; and gained experience in business development and competitive intelligence at Pieris Pharmaceuticals. Tatiane has a medical degree from the Universidade Positivo, Curitiba, PR, Brazil, and an M.Sc. in Business Creation and Entrepreneurship in Biomedicine from the University of Gothenburg, Sweden.