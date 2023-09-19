The Board of Directors discharges its responsibility for the consolidated financial statements primarily through its Audit Committee, which comprises members of the Board of Directors. The Audit Committee meets with management and with the external auditors to discuss the results of the audit examination and review the consolidated financial statements of the Corporation. The Audit Committee also considers, for review by the Board and approval by the shareholders, the engagement or re-appointment of the external auditors. The financial statements have been approved by the Board of Directors and have been audited by Baker Tilly WM LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Their Independent Auditor's Report outlines their responsibilities, the scope of their audit, and their opinion on the accompanying consolidated financial statements. Baker Tilly WM LLP has full and unrestricted access to the Audit Committee.

Management has established a system of internal accounting and administrative controls to provide reasonable assurance that assets are safeguarded from loss or unauthorized use, transactions are properly authorized and recorded, and financial records are properly maintained for the preparation of reliable financial statements.

These consolidated financial statements of the Corporation are the responsibility of management. The consolidated financial statements were prepared by management in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") using information available to September 14, 2023 and management's best estimates and judgments, where appropriate.

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

To the Shareholders of Ceres Global Ag Corp.:

Opinion

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Ceres Global Ag Corp. and its subsidiaries (together the "Corporation"), which comprise the consolidated balance sheets as at June 30, 2023 and 2022, and the consolidated statements of comprehensive income (loss), consolidated statements of changes in shareholders' equity and consolidated statements of cash flows for the years then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Corporation as at June 30, 2023 and 2022, and its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audits in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Corporation in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audits of the consolidated financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained in our audits is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2023. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our auditor's report.

