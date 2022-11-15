Ceres Global : 2022 Management Information Circular

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS AND MANAGEMENT INFORMATION CIRCULAR MEETING TO BE HELD ON NOVEMBER 14, 2022 AT 11:00 A.M. EST Virtually: https://web.lumiagm.com/421948874 Password: ceres2022 (case sensitive)

MANAGEMENT INFORMATION CIRCULAR TABLE OF CONTENTS Page PROXIES ...................................................................................................................................................... 1 AUTHORIZED CAPITAL............................................................................................................................... 4 PRINCIPAL HOLDERS OF VOTING SECURITIES ..................................................................................... 4 INTEREST OF CERTAIN PERSONS OR COMPANIES IN MATTERS TO BE ACTED UPON .................. 4 PARTICULARS OF MATTERS TO BE ACTED ON ..................................................................................... 5 1. Election of Directors ........................................................................................................................... 5 2. Appointment and Remuneration of Auditors ...................................................................................... 8 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE DISCLOSURE STATEMENT ................................................................... 11 DIRECTOR COMPENSATION PROGRAM ............................................................................................... 18 STATEMENT OF EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION..................................................................................... 23 INTEREST OF INFORMED PERSONS IN MATERIAL TRANSACTIONS ................................................ 38 ADDITIONAL INFORMATION .................................................................................................................... 38 CERTIFICATE............................................................................................................................................. 39 SCHEDULE A ......................................................................................................................................... ....40 APPENDIX A............................................................................................................................................... 41 -i-

CERES GLOBAL AG CORP. NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT an annual meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders of CERES GLOBAL AG CORP. (the "Corporation") will be held virtually on November 14, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. EST for the following purposes: to receive the audited annual financial statements of the Corporation for the financial year ended June 30, 2022, and the auditors' report thereon; to elect the directors of the Corporation for the ensuing year; to appoint Baker Tilly WM LLP as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors of the Corporation to fix the remuneration of the auditors; to consider and, if thought advisable, to pass, a resolution, the full text of which is reproduced in Schedule A to the accompanying Management Information Circular, approving an amendment to the Corporation's Amended and Restated Stock Option Plan; and to transact such further and other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment or adjournments thereof. The Corporation will be employing a virtual meeting tool that will allow participation in the Meeting online. In order to carefully mitigate any risks to the health and safety of our communities, shareholders, employees and other stakeholders, the Corporation asks that all participation in the Meeting be through the virtual meeting tool that can be found at https://web.lumiagm.com/421948874password: ceres2022 (case sensitive). The specific details of the foregoing matters to be put before the Meeting are set forth in the Management Information Circular accompanying this Notice of Meeting. Shareholders are invited to attend the Meeting. Registered shareholderswho are unable to attend the Meeting are requested to complete, date, and sign the enclosed form of proxy and send it in the enclosed envelope or otherwise to the Secretary of the Corporation c/o TSX Trust Company at P.O. Box 721, Agincourt, Ontario, M1S 0A1 (or, if sent by facsimile, sent to: (416) 368-2502 or 1-866-781-3111 (toll free through North America)) or by email at proxyvote@tmx.com Attention: Proxy Department or to the Secretary of the Corporation at the Corporation's registered office, which is located at c/o Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP, 199 Bay Street, Suite 4000, Commerce Court West, Toronto, Ontario, M5L 1A9. To be effective, a proxy must be received by TSX Trust Company or the Secretary of the Corporation no later than November 9 at 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time) or, in the case of any adjournment of the Meeting, not less than 48 hours, Saturdays, Sundays and holidays excepted, prior to the time of the adjournment. The Corporation reserves the right to accept late proxies and to waive the proxy cut-off deadline, with or without notice, but is under no obligation to accept or reject any particular late proxy. Completing and sending the proxy card will cancel any other proxy you may have previously submitted in connection with the Meeting, as it is the later dated proxy that will be counted. Shareholders of record at the close of business on September 27, 2022 will be entitled to vote at the Meeting or by proxy. Non-registeredshareholderswho receive these materials through their broker or other intermediary should complete and send the form of proxy in accordance with the instructions provided by their broker or intermediary. DATED at Toronto, Ontario as of September 27, 2022. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS (signed) James T. Vanasek Chairman of the Board of Directors

CERES GLOBAL AG CORP. MANAGEMENT INFORMATION CIRCULAR PROXIES Solicitation of Proxies This Management Information Circular (the "Circular") is furnished in connection with the solicitation of proxies by the management of Ceres Global Ag Corp. (the "Corporation") for use at an annual meeting (the "Meeting") of holders of common shares (the "Common Shares") of the Corporation to be held virtually on November 14, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. EST and at any adjournment or adjournments thereof, for the purposes set out in the foregoing Notice of Meeting (the "Notice of Meeting"). It is expected that the solicitation of proxies will be primarily by mail. Proxies may also be solicited by telephone, by electronic communications or otherwise by the Corporation's investor relations group and by officers and directors of the Corporation without special compensation, or by TSX Trust Company, at nominal cost. The costs of solicitation will be borne by the Corporation. The Corporation will also request brokerage firms, nominees, custodians and fiduciaries to forward proxy materials to the beneficial shareholders of the Corporation and will provide customary reimbursement to such firms for the cost of forwarding these materials. Ceres may also retain and pay a fee to one or more proxy solicitation firms to solicit proxies from shareholders regarding matters set forth in the Notice of Meeting. Except as otherwise stated, the information contained herein is given as of the date hereof. Unless otherwise indicated, dollar amounts are expressed in United States dollars, references to "$" or "USD" are to United States dollars and references to "C$" or "CAD" are to Canadian dollars. Appointment of Proxyholder The person(s) designated by management of the Corporation in the enclosed form of proxy are officers of the Corporation. Each shareholder has the right to appoint as proxyholder a person or company (who need not be a shareholder of the Corporation) other than the person(s) or company(ies) designated by management of the Corporation in the enclosed form of proxy to attend and act on the shareholder's behalf at the Meeting or at any adjournment thereof. Such right may be exercised by inserting the name of the person or company in the blank space provided in the enclosed form of proxy or by completing another form of proxy. Registered Shareholders In the case of registered shareholders, the completed, dated and signed form of proxy should be sent in the enclosed envelope or otherwise to the Secretary of the Corporation c/o TSX Trust Company at P.O. Box 721, Agincourt, Ontario, M1S 0A1 (or, if sent by facsimile, sent to: 1-866-781-3111 (toll free through North America) or 416-368-2502 (within the 416 area code)) or by email at proxyvote@tmx.com Attention: Proxy Department, or to the Secretary of the Corporation at the Corporation's registered office, which is located at c/o Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP, 199 Bay Street, Suite 4000, Commerce Court West, Toronto, Ontario, M5L 1A9. To be effective, a proxy must be received by TSX Trust Company or the Secretary of the Corporation not later than November 9, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time), or in the case of any adjournment of the Meeting, not less than 48 hours, Saturdays, Sundays and holidays excepted, prior to the time of the adjournment. The Corporation reserves the right to accept late proxies and to waive the proxy cut-off deadline, with or without notice, but is under no obligation to accept or reject any particular late proxy. Note: If you are appointing a proxyholder other than the representatives of management of the Corporation whose names are printed above, YOU MUST return your proxy to Toronto Stock Exchange Trust ("TSXT") AND register your proxyholder by contacting TSXT at 1-866-751-6315 (within North America), 212-235- 5754 (outside North America), or using the web based form at https://www.tsxtrust.com/control-number-requestbefore the proxy cut-off, and provide AST TSXT with the required information for your proxyholder so that TSXT may provide the proxyholder with a Control Number. This Control Number will allow your 1