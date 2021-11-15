Ceres Global : Nov 2021 AGM - Final

This presentation contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and United States securities laws. Such forward-looking information is provided for the purposes of assisting the reader in understanding the business operations, strategy, financial performance and condition of Ceres. Readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Forward-looking information may include, but is not limited to, statements regarding future operations and results, anticipated business prospects and financial performance of Ceres and its subsidiaries, expectations or projections about the future, strategies and goals for growth, anticipated capital projects, construction and completion dates and the expected financial and operational consequences of future commitments. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "scheduled", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will be taken", "occur", or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward- looking information. Key assumptions upon which such forward-looking information is based are listed in the "Forward-Looking Information" section of the Annual Information Form.

Although Ceres believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable and represent Ceres' internal projections, expectations and beliefs at this time, such statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause Ceres' actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the fund's expectations include, among other things, among others, risks related to weather, politics and governments, changes in environmental and other laws and regulations, competitive factors in agricultural, food processing and feed sectors, construction and completion of capital projects, labor, equipment and material costs, access to capital markets, interest and currency exchange rates, technological developments, global and local economic conditions, the ability of Ceres to successfully implement strategic initiatives and whether such strategic initiatives will yield the expected benefits, the operating performance of the Corporation's assets, the availability and price of commodities and regulatory environment, processes and decisions. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on currently available information, they may prove to be incorrect.

The forward-looking information contained in this presentation relate only to events or information, as of the date of this presentation. Except as specifically required by law, Ceres undertakes no obligation update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

4