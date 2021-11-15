Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Ceres Global Ag Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRP   CA1567701091

CERES GLOBAL AG CORP.

(CRP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ceres Global : Nov 2021 AGM - Final

11/15/2021 | 03:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Annual General

Meeting

November 15, 2021

Meeting Agenda

  • Introduction
  • Report on Quorum and Scrutineer's Report
  • Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Election of directors

Appointment and Renumeration of Auditors

Other Business

  • Management Presentation
  • Q&A

2

Management

Presentation

Robert Day

President & CEO

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and United States securities laws. Such forward-looking information is provided for the purposes of assisting the reader in understanding the business operations, strategy, financial performance and condition of Ceres. Readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Forward-looking information may include, but is not limited to, statements regarding future operations and results, anticipated business prospects and financial performance of Ceres and its subsidiaries, expectations or projections about the future, strategies and goals for growth, anticipated capital projects, construction and completion dates and the expected financial and operational consequences of future commitments. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "scheduled", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will be taken", "occur", or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward- looking information. Key assumptions upon which such forward-looking information is based are listed in the "Forward-Looking Information" section of the Annual Information Form.

Although Ceres believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable and represent Ceres' internal projections, expectations and beliefs at this time, such statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause Ceres' actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the fund's expectations include, among other things, among others, risks related to weather, politics and governments, changes in environmental and other laws and regulations, competitive factors in agricultural, food processing and feed sectors, construction and completion of capital projects, labor, equipment and material costs, access to capital markets, interest and currency exchange rates, technological developments, global and local economic conditions, the ability of Ceres to successfully implement strategic initiatives and whether such strategic initiatives will yield the expected benefits, the operating performance of the Corporation's assets, the availability and price of commodities and regulatory environment, processes and decisions. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on currently available information, they may prove to be incorrect.

The forward-looking information contained in this presentation relate only to events or information, as of the date of this presentation. Except as specifically required by law, Ceres undertakes no obligation update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

4

Market leader

CERES PLATFORM

A strong & unique position to grow from

  • Top 3 by volume serving U.S. & select international customers with Oats, Durum and Spring Wheat
  • Evolving from a 5-yearturn-around (Riverland) and startup (Northgate) with a strong and stable platform for growth
  • Diverse and experienced team across all job families
  • Ceres Asset
  • 3rd Party Agreement

Westroc

Beausejour

Gladstone Winnipeg

Somerset

St. Agathe

Jordan

Nicklen Siding

Northgate Delmar

Thief Duluth

River Falls

Minneapolis

Port Colborne

Malt One

Shakopee

Savage

Louisville

Fort Worth

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ceres Global Ag Corp. published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 20:14:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CERES GLOBAL AG CORP.
03:15pCERES GLOBAL : Nov 2021 AGM - Final
PU
11/12Ceres Global Ag Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September 30..
CI
11/12Ceres Global Ag Corp. Reports First Quarter Results; Best Quarter in Company History
AQ
11/12NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks on Track -3-
DJ
10/29Ceres Global Ag Corp. to Host Q1 2022 Earnings Call on November 12, 2021
AQ
09/10CERES GLOBAL : FY21 Management Discussion and Analysis
PU
09/10CERES GLOBAL : FY21 Financial Statements
PU
09/10CERES GLOBAL : Reports Q4 EPS of US$0.38, Revenue of US$196.9 Million; Sees Record Pre-Tax..
MT
09/10CERES GLOBAL : Earnings Flash (CRP.TO) CERES GLOBAL AG Reports Q4 EPS US$0.38
MT
09/10CERES GLOBAL : Earnings Flash (CRP.TO) CERES GLOBAL AG Posts Q4 Revenue US$196.929 Million
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 748 M - -
Net income 2021 12,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 108 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 117 M 118 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,22x
EV / Sales 2021 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 193
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart CERES GLOBAL AG CORP.
Duration : Period :
Ceres Global Ag Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CERES GLOBAL AG CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Robert Day President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jacob Bierley Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Douglas E. Speers Chairman
Pat Gathman Vice President-Operations
Sarah Peterson Blomquist VP-Human Resources & Corporate Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CERES GLOBAL AG CORP.18.61%117
KWS SAAT SE & CO. KGAA16.31%2 856
BAYWA AG23.20%1 576
THE ANDERSONS, INC.53.77%1 233
GRAINCORP LIMITED63.72%1 130
MARUHA NICHIRO CORPORATION10.09%1 127