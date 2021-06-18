Ceres Global : subpoenaed by U.S. regulators over Oat trades

June 18 (Reuters) - U.S. agricultural company Ceres Global
Ag Corp said on Friday some of its current and former
employees had received subpoenas from the U.S. Department of
Justice for paperwork related to Oat market trades from 2016 to
2019, and some other activities.
The company said it had also received a voluntary document
request from the US Commodities Futures Trading Commission
seeking similar information.
Ceres said it has cooperated and will continue to cooperate
with both investigations.
