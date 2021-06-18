Log in
    CRP   CA1567701091

CERES GLOBAL AG CORP.

(CRP)
Ceres Global : subpoenaed by U.S. regulators over Oat trades

06/18/2021 | 05:26pm EDT
June 18 (Reuters) - U.S. agricultural company Ceres Global Ag Corp said on Friday some of its current and former employees had received subpoenas from the U.S. Department of Justice for paperwork related to Oat market trades from 2016 to 2019, and some other activities.

The company said it had also received a voluntary document request from the US Commodities Futures Trading Commission seeking similar information.

Ceres said it has cooperated and will continue to cooperate with both investigations. (Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 582 M - -
Net income 2020 4,34 M - -
Net Debt 2020 63,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 20,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 121 M 120 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,31x
EV / Sales 2020 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 192
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart CERES GLOBAL AG CORP.
Duration : Period :
Ceres Global Ag Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CERES GLOBAL AG CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert Day President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jacob Bierley Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Douglas E. Speers Chairman
Sarah Peterson Blomquist VP-Human Resources & Corporate Administration
Harvey T. Joel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CERES GLOBAL AG CORP.20.84%121
KWS SAAT SE & CO. KGAA10.15%2 815
BAYWA AG43.65%1 640
TOTAL PRODUCE PLC92.78%1 226
MARUHA NICHIRO CORPORATION7.70%1 154
CALAVO GROWERS, INC.-8.54%1 123