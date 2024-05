CERES INC. is a Japan-based company primarily engaged in the mobile service business. The Company has two business segments. Its Mobile Service segment conducts point media business that encourages registered various actions on the Internet with incentive points that can be exchanged for electronic money, and content media business that earns advertising fees by success reward type smartphone media. The Financial Services segment conducts investment development business, smart phone settlement business, virtual currency related business and others.

Sector Internet Services