(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers among London Main Market small-caps on Thursday.

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS

International Personal Finance PLC, up 11% at 111.93 pence, 12-month range 89.39p-134.50p. The company, which offers unsecured consumer credit in nine countries, says 2023 pretax profit lands ahead of its "internal plans", rising 8.4% to GBP83.9 million from GBP77.4 million. Revenue rises 19% to GBP767.8 million from GBP645.5 million, or by 12% at constant currency. IPF lifts its final dividend by 11% to 7.2p per share from 6.5p. Its annual dividend is 12% higher at 10.3p from 9.2p.

Ceres Power Holdings PLC, up 5.7% at 155.10 pence, 12-month range 135.10p-444.80p. The clean energy technology developer delays its annual results. They had been scheduled for next week Wednesday, but will instead arrive at a soon-to-be announced revised date. Ceres says its auditor BDO needs more time. Ceres says it will make "adjustments that principally relate to the timing of recognition of revenue from long term contracts". This will mean revenue will get a "modest" lift relative to its prior GBP21 million to GBP22 million outlook. It trims revenue from prior years, however.

Gem Diamonds Ltd, up 3.5% at 10.00 pence, 12-month range 8.50p-28.80p. Revenue falls 26% to USD140.3 million in 2023 from USD188.9 million in 2022. Pretax profit plunges 81% to USD5.7 million from USD30.4 million. The diamond miner, which has operations in Lesotho and Botswana, says tough economic conditions "significantly impacted rough and polished diamond prices". However, it is "cautiously optimistic that prices will stabilise", before seeing some growth towards the end of this year.

SMALL-CAP - LOSERS

Capital Ltd, down 2.0% at 89.15p, 12-month range 74.00p-106.58p. The mining services company says revenue in 2023 is below the guidance range of USD320 million to USD340 million, amid a "number of headwinds". It reports "subdued activity" in Mali and notes operations were suspended in Sudan with Perseus Mining Ltd. Revenue in 2023 rises 9.7% to USD318.4 million from USD290.3 million. Pretax profit rises 56% to USD50.3 million from USD32.6 million.

