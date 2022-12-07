Vanguard quits net zero climate effort, citing need for independence

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Vanguard is pulling out of a major
investment-industry initiative on tackling climate change in
order to show that it acts independently and to provide clarity
on its views to investors, the world's top mutual fund manager
said on Wednesday.
Top investors, such as Pennsylvania-based Vanguard, have
faced growing
pressure
from Republican U.S. politicians over their use of
environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors in picking
and managing securities.
The effort, known as the Net Zero Asset Managers (NZAM)
initiative, was launched in late 2020 to encourage fund firms to
reach net zero emission targets by 2050 and limit the rise in
global temperatures. As of Nov. 9, NZAM counted 291 signatories
representing some $66 trillion in assets under management.
Vanguard had $7.1 trillion under management as of Oct.
31.
As recently as
May
Vanguard was touting commitments it had made in line with
NZAM's goals. But in a statement on its website on Wednesday
Vanguard said while industry initiatives like NZAM can be
constructive they can also create confusion about the views of
individual firms.
"We have decided to withdraw from NZAM so that we can
provide the clarity our investors desire about the role of index
funds and about how we think about material risks, including
climate-related risks—and to make clear that Vanguard speaks
independently on matters of importance to our investors,"
Vanguard said in the statement.
Vanguard said the change "will not affect our commitment to
helping our investors navigate the risks that climate change can
pose to their long-term returns."
The move is a blow to
efforts
to organize industries to move away from fossil fuels.
"It is unfortunate that political pressure is impacting
this crucial economic imperative and attempting to block
companies from effectively managing risks -- a crucial part of
their fiduciary duty," Kirsten Snow Spalding, a vice president
at sustainability nonprofit Ceres, a NZAM founding partner, said
in a statement.
Lara Cuvelier, campaigner at Reclaim Finance, said NZAM
now can push harder for change. "Vanguard was never serious
about implementing its net zero commitment" Cuvelier said in a
statement.
