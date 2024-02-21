(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers among London Main Market small-caps on Wednesday.

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS

Ceres Power Holdings PLC, up 4.5% at 164.84 pence, 12-month range 135.10p-466.30p. Shares in the clean energy technology developer rise. UBS starts the company's stock with a 'buy' rating and 450p price target.

Genel Energy PLC, up 0.8% at 83.70p, 12-month range 64.10p-137.48p. The oil and gas exploration and production company sees its share edge higher. Jefferies raises the stock's rating to 'buy' from 'hold'.

SMALL-CAP - LOSERS

CAB Payments Holdings PLC, down 15% at 91.00p, 12-month range 46.10p-337.00p. Shares in the cross-border payments and foreign exchange firm fall, despite a good start to 2024. In the year-to-date, the stock is up 12%. The stock had seen some recovery from a revenue growth warning that knocked 72% off its value in October. Shares are down more than two-thirds from its 335p initial public offering price. It floated in July.

