Ceres Power are a developer of clean energy technology utilising solid oxide fuel cells. Our aim is for continual improvement in Energy Performance. Ceres strives to reduce its energy consumption and costs and promote the long-term environmental and economic sustainability of its operations. We are committed to:

Development and maintenance of an Energy Management System with the aim of meeting the requirements of the ISO 50001 standard .

Uphold legal and other regulatory requirements regarding energy use, consumption, and efficiency.

Ensure continual improvement in our energy performance and Energy Management System (EnMS).

Ensure information and resources are available to achieve our objectives and targets.

Minimise energy usage through consideration of energy performance improvements in design and modification of our facilities, equipment, systems and processes.

Communicate this policy to all relevant stakeholders specifically employees, partners and suppliers to encourage their involvement and participation.

Purchase of energy efficient products, services, and design for energy performance improvement.

The development of technology that delivers energy performance improvements.

The Energy Policy Statement is approved by the Group Board which is chaired by the Chief Executive. Each Policy is reviewed at least annually to ensure that we respond to our clients, business strategy, legislation, and any appropriate standards or codes of practices determined by the market. The Energy Policy Statement are available to all interested parties and is available on the Ceres website.

