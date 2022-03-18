Ceres Power : Final Results 2021 Report Final Results 2021 – Report

17 March 2022 Ceres Power Holdings plc Final Results for the year ended 31 December 2021 SIGNIFICANT PROGRESS DRIVES GROWTH AND INVESTMENT FOR FUTURE SCALE Ceres Power Holdings plc ("Ceres Power", "Ceres", the "Company" or the "Group") (AIM: CWR.L), a global leader in fuel cell and electrochemical technology, announces its final results for the year ended 31 December 2021. Phil Caldwell, CEO of Ceres Power commented: "The recent global volatility has only served to highlight the urgency for energy security around the world, with governments under increasing pressure to decarbonise their societies and hydrogen now widely acknowledged as an essential part of the route to net zero. We need a different energy landscape and Ceres' purpose to deliver technology that enables a clean and efficient energy future is absolutely aligned with that goal. We have made significant progress on our growth ambitions this year, to establish Ceres as a leading player in the sector." Financial highlights Strong progress on major contracts has driven a 44% increase in revenue and other operating income to £31.7m for the year ended 31 December 2021 (CY 2020 1 : £21.9m)

: £21.9m) Increased gross profit of £20.3m (CY 2020 1 : £14.6m) at sector-leading gross margin of 66% (CY 2020 1 : 67%) driven by our IP licensing model

: £14.6m) at sector-leading gross margin of 66% (CY 2020 : 67%) driven by our IP licensing model £250m of cash and investments as at 31 December 2021 (Dec 2020: £110m) following a successful fundraising in March netting proceeds of £179m to support growth into electrolysis for the production of green hydrogen Strategic highlights Building manufacturing scale globally

After the year end, Weichai, Bosch and Ceres signed China JV Heads of Terms; aimed at a third global manufacturing centre Bosch to invest €400m into its solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) business in Germany between now and 2024 Doosan announced 143.7bn won (c.£89m) investment to build an SOFC stack manufacturing plant in Korea

Embedding Ceres' technology in systems globally

30kW stationary power system development with Weichai, extends applications alongside transportation Bosch installing ~100 small-scale stationary fuel cell power plants across Germany Doosan preparing soft launch of its 10kW SOFC system using Ceres' technology later in 2022 Doosan signed a letter of intent with Shell and Hyundai Heavy Industries, to develop an SOFC marine system

Unique and valuable technology to address climate change

First-of-a-kind solid oxide electrolyser (SOEC) 1MW-scale demonstrator in build to become operational in 2022 Strong interest and discussions in progress with several potential commercial partners on SOEC Formation of Ceres Radar; first joint development with long-duration energy storage company RFC Power

Investment in our business

Continued to attract and retain highly talented scientists and engineers, adding over 160 people in 2021 "Investment in the future" 2 increased to £34.9m (CY2020 £26.0m) driven by growth in SOEC investment Executive team strengthened with the addition of Eric Lakin (CFO), Deborah Grimason (General Counsel) and Caroline Hargrove (CTO)

Calendar Year 2020 (CY 2020) results for the 12 months ended 31 December 2020 are an Alternative Performance Measure, as defined and reconciled to the Group's results for the 18 months ended 31 December 2020 in the non-GAAP section towards the end of this report. "Investment in the future" defined as R&D costs, capitalised development and capital expenditure

Financial Summary: 12 months ended 12 months ended 18 months ended 31 December 2021 31 December 2020 31 December 2020 Audited Unaudited1 Audited £'000 £'000 £'000 Total revenue and other operating income, comprising: 31,700 21,947 32,987 Licence fees 16,646 7,748 10,519 Engineering services revenue 6,777 5,970 10,866 Provision of technology hardware 7,353 7,953 10,297 Other operating income 924 276 1,305 Gross margin % 66% 67% 67% Adjusted EBITDA loss2 - SOFC3 (4,492) (8,312) (9,063) Adjusted EBITDA loss2 - SOEC3 (12,183) (1,643) (2,305) Adjusted EBITDA loss2 - total Group (16,675) (9,955) (11,368) Operating loss (23,430) (14,788) (17,634) Net cash used in operating activities (20,342) (2,257) (5,824) Net cash and investments 249,584 110,186 110,186 To assist users of the accounts with understanding the Group's underlying trading, unaudited calendar year results have been presented on a like-for-like basis with the comparative period covering the 12 months ended 31 December 2020. CY 2020 results are reconciled to the results for the 18 months ended 31 December 2020 in the non-GAAP section towards the end of this report. Adjusted EBITDA loss is an Alternative Performance Measure, as defined and reconciled to operating loss in the non-GAAP section at the end of this report Following the Group's decision to invest more heavily into solid oxide electrolysis cell (SOEC) technology, the separate disclosure of SOEC Adjusted EBITDA in addition to the Group's historical solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) technology Adjusted EBITDA is considered to provide additional useful information to allow readers of the interim results to more fully understand the Group's performance. Adjusted EBITDA by segment is reconciled to operating loss in Note 3.

About Ceres Power Ceres is a world-leading developer of electrochemical technologies: fuel cells for power generation, electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and energy storage. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world's largest engineering and technology companies, such as Weichai in China, Bosch in Germany, Miura in Japan, and Doosan in Korea, to develop systems and products that address climate change for power generation, transportation, industry, data centres and everyday living. Ceres is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") (AIM: CWR) and is classified by the LSE Green Economy Mark, which recognises listed companies that derive more than 50% of their activity from the green economy. Chief Executive's Statement We have yet again delivered strong growth; with a 44% increase in revenue and other income compared with the 12 months ended 31 December 2020, a £179m fundraising completed to support an expanded strategy for green hydrogen, and a step-change in the ambition of our partners to scale our technology for mass production. It is the urgency of the climate change agenda that requires us to act now and to deploy clean technologies at scale and pace - and Ceres is achieving that through collaboration with some of the world's most progressive companies. Collaboration with global partners Having worked in the industry for almost 20 years, I can see the demand for hydrogen and fuel cell technologies has never been as great. This is down to a combination of three factors: the need for corporates to transition from existing technologies such as combustion engines towards a net zero future, government policies aligned with a low-carbon future and a shift in investing, providing unprecedented levels of capital for companies with strong ESG credentials. It is not a coincidence that Ceres' first commercial partnerships have been in locations with more progressive targets around climate action and ambitious plans for deployment of fuel cell and hydrogen technologies. Ceres aims to achieve scale through partnerships and the ecosystem is growing, with Bosch targeting 200MW of production capacity in Germany, Doosan installing 50MW as a first step of capacity in South Korea, and now a planned collaboration with Bosch and Weichai scaling up in China. Ceres has deep expertise in hydrogen and fuel cell technology, but to realise our ambition for our technology to impact the climate challenge, we must work with partners who know how to industrialise products for mass production on a global scale. Weichai, Bosch and Ceres form strategic collaboration for the Chinese market In February 2022, we were pleased to share our progress on the formation of a three-way collaboration with Weichai and Bosch to access the substantial opportunities that exist for fuel cell technologies in the Chinese market. We believe it could be the largest market for our technology as China addresses its goals towards a low-carbon future. History tells us that companies in China know how to scale, how to mass produce and how to drive down cost curves. Whilst China accounts for 30% of global emissions, it also represents a key part of how we achieve net zero. Following the period end, we signed non-binding Heads of Terms setting out plans for two separate joint ventures in Shandong Province, China. It is intended that a three-way system Joint Venture ("System JV") will be set up for the development and manufacture of SOFC system products, with Weichai as the majority shareholder and Bosch and Ceres as minority shareholders. Ceres will invest around £20 million over time and hold a maximum 10% share with Board representation. Separately, a stack manufacturing JV ("Stack JV") will be jointly established between Bosch and Weichai, with Bosch as the majority shareholder. Ceres will not be a shareholder but will receive royalties from this JV on the sale of stacks. The Stack JV would be the second manufacturing facility for Bosch and is planned to follow its initial 200MW facility in Germany, where start of production is anticipated for 2024. We have every confidence in our collaboration with Weichai and, with the addition of Bosch's expertise in industrialisation and manufacturing, we have the potential to establish one of the strongest partnerships in the fuel cell industry globally.

Market Opportunities Ceres has a proprietary technology that is truly reversible. Running in one direction it can use multiple fuels to generate power highly efficiently when and where you need it. Run in reverse, it generates green hydrogen at high efficiencies and low cost. We have established a leading technology position in fuel cells that is being demonstrated in multiple applications and geographies with established global partners. Now, we have the potential to address an even greater market for electrolysis through a highly efficient, low-cost production method for hydrogen in a market where the requirement for hydrogen is predicted to double each decade between 2030 and 2050. Across our energy systems, there is a need to reinforce power grids that are coming under increasing demand from electrification. Stationary fuel cell systems, such as those developed by Miura, Doosan and Bosch using Ceres' SOFC technology provides highly efficient, scalable, fuel-flexible and environmentally friendly power generation systems for use in many applications. As an example, Bosch's product achieves electrical efficiency of over 60% and provides useful temperatures for heating and hot water, delivering a total efficiency greater than 85%. The Bosch system is scalable providing flexible, decentralised power for cities, data centres, electrical charging infrastructure or in industrial or commercial settings. Bosch is aiming for production capacity of about 200 megawatts output per year from 2024, enough to supply around 400,000 people with household electricity. In transportation, batteries are a good fit for lighter vehicles in an urban environment. As you require more power density for heavier vehicles a hybrid battery and fuel cell system, such as the 30kW range extender for buses and commercial vehicles we are developing with Weichai Power for the Chinese market, is ideal. Especially for high-utilisation, long- distance applications, or vehicles with heavy payloads. Similarly, in decarbonising heavier transportation such as shipping we are seeing strong interest in our fuel flexible technology as a route to decarbonisation. Ceres is working with two maritime consortia in the UK to carry out separate feasibility studies on the use of SOFC technology in ship architecture. South Korea is one of the biggest shipbuilding nations in the world; here our partner Doosan has signed a letter of intent with Shell and the shipping division of Hyundai Heavy Industries, looking to apply Ceres' fuel cell technology to auxiliary and even prime propulsion in ships, with international shipping accounting for around 2% of global energy-related CO2 emissions according to the International Energy Agency. Expanding our strategy Globally, industry accounts for 24% of carbon dioxide emissions and electrification is not a credible route to decarbonise many processes. For steel (accounting for 7% of global carbon emissions), ammonia and cement (2% each), hydrogen provides an economic solution to address parts of the energy system that cannot be directly electrified, where we rely on fossil fuels today. We need to start working on these hard-to-abate areas now as they are significant problems with major infrastructure challenges. In early 2021, we took the decision to broaden the addressable market of the Company, moving into the production of green hydrogen using Ceres' technology through electrolysis. To do that we are committing £100 million to develop megawatt-scale,high-efficiency Ceres electrolysers. Importantly, solid oxide electrolysers such as Ceres' aim to produce hydrogen at efficiencies around 20% greater than other technologies, in the range from mid-80s to 90% efficiency, where it is possible to make use of waste heat in industrial processes to drive this high efficiency. We believe we have a pathway to produce green hydrogen at $1.5/kg, which is the point at which electrolysis becomes competitive with blue and grey hydrogen produced using fossil fuels, at a price point that is key to making green hydrogen commercially viable. Estimates suggest hydrogen could eventually account for 18% of primary energy. That is a big opportunity - according to McKinsey it is a $2.5 trillion opportunity. In March last year, we raised £179m in the public markets to support our growth. I am seeing a change in the capital markets, certainly from when I took over as Chief Executive of Ceres in 2013, with recognition that greater investment is needed to scale companies like Ceres, and others, to meet the climate challenge. I believe we have a very strong investment case. Our licensing business model differentiates us from a pure play fuel cell or electrolyser manufacturing company. As a licensing business, committed to delivering clean energy for a net zero future, it is imperative that alongside delivering our