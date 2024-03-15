Gender Pay Report

Welcome

Welcome to our 2023 Gender Pay Report. I am pleased that this report continues to illustrate an improving position.

In 2023 34% of the 146 new hires into the business were female. This has helped us improve our overall gender balance in what is still a very male dominated industry.

Our mean gender pay gap at 4.7% illustrates a small improvement on last year. The median pay gap shows a significant shift from 16% to 4.8% as our gender balance in each pay quartile now better reflects the overall gender split of male and female employees.

We are pleased to see an improving trend to our published results year on year, which reflects the efforts made through our various people initiatives.

Michelle Traynor

Chief People Officer