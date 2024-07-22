22 July 2024

Ceres Power Holdings plc

("Ceres" or the "Company")

New manufacturing licence partner and trading update

Ceres Power Holdings plc (CWR.L), a leading developer of clean energy technology, has signed a global long-term licence agreement for the manufacture of Ceres' proprietary solid oxide electrolyser cell ("SOEC") technology with a global original equipment manufacturer ("OEM") headquartered in the Asia Pacific region (the "Partner").

Highlights

Global OEM Partner - secures another partner for Ceres with the scale, expertise and resource to manufacture advanced equipment for the growing green hydrogen sector

- secures another partner for Ceres with the scale, expertise and resource to manufacture advanced equipment for the growing green hydrogen sector Significant Revenues - the agreement provides revenues for licence fees, engineering services and hardware over multiple years, similar to the profile of previous OEM licences

- the agreement provides revenues for licence fees, engineering services and hardware over multiple years, similar to the profile of previous OEM licences Royalty Payments - the agreement also provides for royalty payments to Ceres on future commercial production and sale of SOEC equipment to end customers by the Partner

At the Partner's request, further details are not expected to be disclosed until early August.

Trading Update

Ceres also provides a trading update, with interim results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2024 expected to be released on Friday 27 September 2024.

Increased full year revenue guidance of £50-60 million

£50-60 million Revenue for the first half is expected to be in the range £27-29 million (H1 2023: £11.7 million 1

£27-29 million (H1 2023: £11.7 million Gross margins in the half year increased to around 75-80% (H1 2023: 62% 1 )

75-80% (H1 2023: 62% ) Cash and short-term investments were approximately £126 million as at 30 June 2024 (31 December 2023: £140 million)

short-term investments were approximately £126 million as at 30 June 2024 (31 December 2023: £140 million) The corresponding cash outflow of £14 million in H1 2024 represents a reduction to the cash outflow in the same period last year (H1 2023: cash outflow £21 million)

Momentum in the business is strong with today's agreement being the second major license deal and new partner signed this year following on from the manufacturing collaboration with Delta announced in January 2024.

Consequently, the Company increases its revenue guidance for the year ending 31 December 2024 to the range of £50-60 million, based on the contracts secured to date.

Commenting on the new partnership Phil Caldwell, CEO of Ceres, said: "We are making great commercial progress this year, and I am particularly excited by the advances in our highly efficient and differentiated SOEC electrolyser technology, which is now being adopted by several leading

1 H1 2023 revenue and gross margin restated to reflect historical timing of revenue recognition for a legacy licence as described in Note 1 of the final results for the year ended 31 December 2023 published on 15 April 2024