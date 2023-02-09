Advanced search
    CWR   GB00BG5KQW09

CERES POWER HOLDINGS PLC

(CWR)
2023-02-09
489.10 GBX   -0.53%
07:41aCeres Power : Phil Caldwell, CEO at Ceres, talks to Peel Hunt about the drivers for adoption of Ceres' technology
04:36aCeres Power : Animation – Creating clean energy for a clean world.
01/24FTSE 100 Closes Down 0.35% Amid Mixed PMI Data
Ceres Power : Phil Caldwell, CEO at Ceres, talks to Peel Hunt about the drivers for adoption of Ceres' technology

02/09/2023
Phil Caldwell, CEO at Ceres, talks to Peel Hunt about the drivers for adoption of Ceres' technology

John Gilbert and Nick Walker from Peel Hunt interview Phil Caldwell, CEO at Ceres, to talk about the drivers for adoption of Ceres' technology, a landscape of lucrative subsidies for hydrogen technologies, the USP of Ceres' technology, progress made by licensing partners, and the inflection point in terms of mass market commercialisation of Ceres' products.

Ceres is a global leader in solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) and solid oxide electrolyser cell (SOEC) technology. Products incorporating Ceres' technologies have demonstrated leading electrical efficiencies in both power and hydrogen electrolysis modes. It has attracted interest from major manufacturers of low/zero carbon decentralised power products and heavy duty transport applications.

Disclaimer

Ceres Power Holdings plc published this content on 09 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2023 12:40:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 20,2 M 24,4 M 24,4 M
Net income 2022 -43,4 M -52,4 M -52,4 M
Net cash 2022 161 M 194 M 194 M
P/E ratio 2022 -20,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 945 M 1 140 M 1 140 M
EV / Sales 2022 38,8x
EV / Sales 2023 16,3x
Nbr of Employees 523
Free-Float 61,4%
Chart CERES POWER HOLDINGS PLC
Ceres Power Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CERES POWER HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 491,70 GBX
Average target price 916,25 GBX
Spread / Average Target 86,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philip Joseph Caldwell Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Eric Daniel Lakin Chief Financial Officer & Director
Warren Alan Finegold Chairman
Caroline Hargrove Chief Technology Officer
Mark William Garrett Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CERES POWER HOLDINGS PLC40.21%1 140
PLUG POWER INC.28.54%9 268
BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC.32.25%1 903
DOOSAN FUEL CELL CO., LTD.12.95%1 721
FUELCELL ENERGY, INC.38.49%1 505
SFC ENERGY AG-0.60%465