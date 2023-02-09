Ceres Power : Phil Caldwell, CEO at Ceres, talks to Peel Hunt about the drivers for adoption of Ceres' technology

John Gilbert and Nick Walker from Peel Hunt interview Phil Caldwell, CEO at Ceres, to talk about the drivers for adoption of Ceres' technology, a landscape of lucrative subsidies for hydrogen technologies, the USP of Ceres' technology, progress made by licensing partners, and the inflection point in terms of mass market commercialisation of Ceres' products.

Ceres is a global leader in solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) and solid oxide electrolyser cell (SOEC) technology. Products incorporating Ceres' technologies have demonstrated leading electrical efficiencies in both power and hydrogen electrolysis modes. It has attracted interest from major manufacturers of low/zero carbon decentralised power products and heavy duty transport applications.