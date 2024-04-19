Ceres Power Limited is committed to quality using agreed standards, targets and best practices in line with our values, policies and processes. We recognise the important role we play in the development of mass-market energy products for the commercial, industrial and transportation markets with world-leading partners to embed our unique solid oxide technology.

The Quality Management System is made available to all employees giving instructions on how to capture customers' requirements and how to communicate and interact both internally and externally, ensuring our products and services are fit for purpose. The responsibility for compliance rests with the Chief Operating Officer supported by the Head of Quality and their team.

The system has been developed, and is maintained, in alignment with the requirements of BS EN ISO 9001.

Policy

To comply with contractual and any legislative obligations within the country in which it operates and within which it provides products or services to.

Adopt best business practice and promote this amongst our staff and throughout our associated supply chain without creating unnecessary obstacles to trade.

Continually improve our quality performance through the understanding and interpretation of fundamental concepts and quality management principles. Adopt the process approach which incorporates risk-based thinking and use the plan, do, check, act model to set objectives.

Company policy is approved by the Group Board which is chaired by the Chief Executive. Each Policy is reviewed at least annually to ensure that we respond to our clients, business strategy, legislation, and any appropriate standards or codes of practices determined by the market.

Mark Garrett

Chief Operating Officer.

