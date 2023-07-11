A new and state-of-the-art 240m2 hydrogen fuel cell and electrolysis test facility has officially opened today in Nuneaton, Warwickshire, UK. The site was officially opened by Mr Atsushi Horiba Chairman and Group CEO, HORIBA Ltd alongside Mark Garrett, Chief Operating Officer at Ceres and Baroness Martha Lane-Fox, president of British Chambers of Commerce. A number of other notable dignitaries attended the opening ceremony day including His Majesty's Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire Michael Kapur OBE, Chair of Midlands Connect Sir John Peace and local Member of Parliament Dr Luke Evans.

The facility, first announced in March 2022 upon the selection of HORIBA MIRA's headquarters as the site, significantly expands Ceres' UK test capacity complementing the Company's established centres in the UK.

The development of the facility forms part of a multi-million-pound, long-term agreement between Ceres, a leading developer in clean energy technology, and HORIBA MIRA, a leading internationalautomotive engineering and testing consultancy, and is aimed at expanding the UK's delivery of new fuel cell and hydrogen technology to international markets.

In addition to the new testing facilities, the scope of works also spans the design, manufacture and certification of fuel cell testing systems by the wider HORIBA group, in order that Ceres can deploy testing into international markets with solutions that are locally compliant.

The facility combines best-in-class UK expertise and cements Ceres' position at the forefront of the international clean energy and hydrogen economy.

Mark Garrett, Chief Operating Officer at Ceres, said:

"The opening of this testing facility demonstrates the credibility of the growth plans we have at Ceres. The culmination of high growth technology and trusted testing means Ceres will be able to expand its global operations and position itself at the forefront of the international hydrogen economy and efforts to reach net zero. We look forward to our partnership with HORIBA MIRA continuing to go from strength-to-strength."

Graeme Stewart, Chief Technical Officer at HORIBA MIRA, said:

"We are pleased to celebrate this landmark moment in our partnership with Ceres. We believe this further underlines our stature as a premium provider of Testing-as-a-Service and we look forward to working alongside Ceres to help serve global markets with clean technology solutions."