Presentation: Placing and Offer for Subscription

This document, any oral presentation and any question or answer session comprises an institutional presentation (this "Presentation"), which has been prepared by, and is the sole responsibility of, [Pecan] PLC (the "Company"). The content of this Presentation has not been approved for the purposes of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended ("FSMA") by an authorised person within the meaning of FSMA. Reliance on this Presentation for the purpose of engaging in any investment activity may expose an individual to a significant risk of losing all of the property or other assets invested. This Presentation does not constitute or form part of any offer for sale or solicitation of any offer to buy or subscribe for any securities nor shall it or any part of it form the basis of or be relied on in connection with, or act as any inducement to enter into, any contract or commitment whatsoever or constitute an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity under section 21 of FSMA.

No prospectus or offering document will be made available in any jurisdiction in connection with the matters contained or referred to in the Presentation or the Placing and no such prospectus is required to be published, in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation"). Save as set out below, this Presentation, or any copy of it, and the information contained herein, is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, and may not be taken or transmitted, in or into the United States (within the meaning of Regulation S under the US Securities Act of 1933 as amended (the "Securities Act")), Canada, Australia, Japan, New Zealand or the Republic of South Africa, or any other jurisdiction in which such release, publication or distribution would be unlawful. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of the Securities Act or the securities laws of other jurisdictions.

This Presentation is not for use in the United States, other than in presentations to a limited number of "qualified institutional buyers" (as such term is defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act), and may not be retransmitted, published, released or redistributed in or into the United States by any recipient hereof. The Company's ordinary shares have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act or with any securities regulatory authority or under any securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered, sold, resold, pledged, taken up, exercised, transferred or delivered, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States. Outside the United States, the Shares may be sold in "offshore transactions" as defined in Regulation S. Any sale of Shares in the United States may only be made to persons reasonably believed to be "qualified institutional buyers", as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States. The Company's ordinary shares have not been approved, disapproved or recommended by the US Securities and Exchange Commission, any state securities commission in the United States or any other US regulatory authority, nor have any of the foregoing authorities passed upon or endorsed the merits of the offering of the Company's ordinary shares.

This Presentation is not intended to be distributed or passed on, directly or indirectly, to any other class of person and, in any event, under no circumstances should persons of any other description rely or act upon the contents of this Presentation. This Presentation and its contents are confidential and must not be distributed or passed on, directly or indirectly, to any other person. This Presentation is being supplied to you solely for your information and may not be reproduced, further distributed or published in whole or in part by any other person. No representation, warranty or undertaking, expressed or implied, is or will be made or given by or on behalf of Investec Bank plc ("Investec") or Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, London Branch ("Berenberg" and with Investec, the "Banks") or either of their respective parent or subsidiary undertakings or the subsidiary undertakings of any such parent undertakings or any of the directors, officers or employees of any such person as to, or in relation to, the accuracy, completeness or fairness of the information or opinions contained in this Presentation or for any errors, omissions or misstatements and no responsibility or liability is or will be accepted by any such person for such information or opinions. No person has been authorised to give any information or to make any representations other than those contained in this Presentation and, if given and/or made, such information or representations must not be relied upon as having been so authorised. The contents of this Presentation are not to be construed as legal, financial or tax advice. The information has not been independently verified by Investec or Berenberg and is subject to material updating, revision and further amendment.

The information in this Presentation is inside information (for the purposes of the Criminal Justice Act 1993 ("CJA") and the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation 596/2014 ("MAR")). Accordingly behaviour by the recipient in relation to the information contained in this Presentation may constitute the offence of insider dealing within the meaning of the CJA or market abuse within the meaning of MAR. In particular, the recipient may not deal in the Company's securities until such information ceases to be inside information. This Presentation does not constitute a recommendation regarding any securities of the Company. Information contained in this Presentation may include 'forward-looking statements'. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this Presentation, including, without limitation, those regarding the Company's financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations (including development plans and objectives relating to the Company's business) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "project", "estimate", "intend", "continue", "target" or "believe" or other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company expects to operate in future. Actual results may vary materially from the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. These forward-looking statements speak only as to the date of this Presentation and cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance. As a result, investors should not rely on such forward-looking statements in making their investment decisions. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this Presentation to reflect any changes in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Certain figures contained in the Presentation have been subject to rounding adjustments. Accordingly, the actual arithmetic total of numbers may not confirm exactly to the total figures and percentages may not conform exactly to percentages that would be derived if calculations were based on rounded numbers.

Investec, which is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority ("PRA") and regulated in the United Kingdom by the FCA and PRA, is acting exclusively for the Company in connection with the placing of new ordinary shares in the Company's capital and is not acting for any other person and will not regard any other person as its client in relation to such placing and will not be responsible to any person other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to its clients or for providing advice in relation to such placing or the contents of this Presentation.

Berenberg, which is authorised and regulated by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority and subject to limited regulation in the United Kingdom by the FCA, is acting exclusively for the Company in connection with the placing of new ordinary shares in the Company's capital and is not acting for any other person and will not regard any other person as its client in relation to such placing and will not be responsible to any person other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to its clients or for providing advice in relation to such placing or the contents of this Presentation.

By attending and otherwise accessing this Presentation you will be deemed to have represented, warranted and undertaken that: (i) you have read and agree to comply with the contents of this disclaimer including, without limitation, the obligation to keep this document and its contents confidential; (ii) if you are in a member state of the EEA, you are a Qualified Investor within the meaning of Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation ("Qualified Investor"); (iii) if you are in the United Kingdom, you are a Qualified Investor who (a) has professional experience in matters relating to investments and who falls within the definition of "investment professionals" in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 ("Order") or (b) falls within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order; (iv) if you do not fall within (ii) or (iii) above, you are a person to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated; (v) you are either (a) a "qualified institutional buyer" as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act or (b) located outside of the United States; (iv) if you are resident in Canada or otherwise subject to the securities laws of Canada in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba Ontario or Québec that are a ''permitted client'' as defined in National Instrument 31-103 - Registration Requirements, Exemptions and Ongoing Registrant Obligations; and (vii) you acknowledge that you understand the legal and regulatory sanctions attached to the misuse, disclosure or improper circulation of this Presentation.

NOTICE TO INVESTORS IN CANADA

Any securities that may be offered in Canada may be sold only to purchasers purchasing, or deemed to be purchasing, as principal that are accredited investors, as defined in National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions or subsection 73.3(1) of the Securities Act (Ontario), and are permitted clients, as defined in National Instrument 31-103 Registration Requirements, Exemptions and Ongoing Registrant Obligations and by purchasing such securities, the Canadian purchaser thereof will be deemed to have represented and warranted as such to the Banks. Any resale of the securities must be made in accordance with an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the prospectus requirements of applicable securities laws. Any such securities will be subject to the following legend restriction: "Unless permitted under securities legislation, the holder of this securities must not trade the security before the date that is 4 months and a day after the later of (i) the date of distribution of the security, and (ii) the date the issuer became a reporting issuer in any province or territory." In the event that no physical certificates representing such securities are provided to the purchaser (including if the securities are entered into direct registration or other electronic book-entry system), the above constitutes written notice pursuant to, and as required by, Section 2.5(2)(3.1) of National Instrument NI 45-102 Resale of Securities ("NI 45-102") of the legend requirement set out in section 2.5 of NI 45-102. Securities legislation in certain provinces or territories of Canada may provide a purchaser with remedies for rescission or damages if this document (including any amendment hereto) contains a misrepresentation (as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws), provided that the remedies for rescission or damages are exercised by the purchaser within the time limit prescribed by the securities legislation of the purchaser's province or territory. The purchaser should refer to any applicable provisions of the securities legislation of the purchaser's province or territory for particulars of these rights or consult with a legal advisor. Canadian investors are advised that, pursuant to section 3A.3 of National Instrument 33-105 Underwriting Conflicts ("NI 33-105"), the Banks are, in connection with this offering, relying on the exemption from the requirement to provide Canadian investors with certain disclosure required by NI 33-105 regarding underwriter conflicts of interest pertaining to "connected issuer" and/or "related issuer" relationships.