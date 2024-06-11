Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CERE) (“Cerevel”) on behalf of the company’s shareholders.

On December 6, 2023, Cerevel announced that it had agreed to be acquired by AbbVie Inc. at a price of $45.00 per share in cash. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, Cerevel’s current stockholders will be cashed out of their investment position and the company’s shares will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Cerevel’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties or violated the securities laws in agreeing to sell the company to AbbVie at a $45.00 per share valuation.

Cerevel shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750 or (888) 715 – 1740 for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options, or by clicking on the following link (or by copying and pasting the link into your browser):

https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/cerevel-therapeutics/.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240611175859/en/