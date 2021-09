Cerevel Therapeutics : Announces Departure of CFO Kathy Yi (Form 8-K)

Cerevel Therapeutics Announces Departure of CFO Kathy Yi

Current Chief Accounting Officer Mark Bodenrader named as interim CFO

Search underway for permanent successor

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. - September 21, 2021 - Cerevel Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CERE), a company dedicated to unraveling the mysteries of the brain to treat neuroscience diseases, announced today that Kathy Yi has resigned her position as chief financial officer to pursue other personal and professional interests. Mark Bodenrader, current vice president, finance and chief accounting officer, will serve as interim chief financial officer, effective immediately, while the company undertakes a search for a permanent successor. Ms. Yi will remain with the company until November 15, 2021 to ensure a smooth transition.

"I want to thank Kathy for her commitment and service over the past two years, during which time Cerevel debuted as a public company, secured significant financing, and strengthened its balance sheet to to bring forward our pipeline of innovative therapies to treat neuroscience diseases," said Tony Coles, M.D., chairperson and chief executive officer of Cerevel. "Cerevel is in a strong position thanks to Kathy's financial leadership, and we wish her all the best as she moves on to her next endeavors."

"I am so proud of all that we have been able to accomplish at Cerevel over the last two years, as we advanced in our journey to create the premier neuroscience company," said Kathy Yi. "With the company well-capitalized to support its robust pipeline, now is a good time for me to transition to new pursuits."

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics is dedicated to unraveling the mysteries of the brain to treat neuroscience diseases. The company is tackling diseases with a targeted approach to neuroscience that combines expertise in neurocircuitry with a focus on receptor selectivity. Cerevel Therapeutics has a diversified pipeline comprising five clinical-stage investigational therapies and several preclinical compounds with the potential to treat a range of neuroscience diseases, including schizophrenia, epilepsy, Parkinson's disease and substance use disorder. Headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., Cerevel Therapeutics is advancing its current research and development programs while exploring new modalities through internal research efforts, external collaborations or potential acquisitions. For more information, visit www.cerevel.com.

