Cerevel Therapeutics : Binding and Signal Profiling of Full and Partial M4 Agonists

A large number of selective M4 ligands were profiled for their binding and functional activity at M4, as well as for their functional selectivity at M1, M2, M3, and M5

Shown here is a set of representative compounds that include full agonists, partial agonists (<80% maximum effect [Emax]), antagonists, and agonist PAMs

Full agonists are functionally balanced between the G-protein and the β-arrestin pathway while partial agonists and agonist PAMs are biased toward the G-protein pathway

Binding profiles suggest that compounds with varying binding affinities have similar Koff with a broad range of Kon, as well as varying preferences for orthosteric versus allosteric sites

Presented at Society for Neuroscience (SfN)

November 12-16, 2022 • San Diego, CA, USA