Cerevel Therapeutics : Efficacy of CV-0000042, a Novel M4 Receptor Full Agonist, and CV-0000071, a Novel M4 Receptor Partial Agonist, in Preclinical In Vivo Models of Psychosis

163.03

Efficacy of CV-0000042, a Novel

M4 Receptor Full Agonist,

and CV-0000071, a Novel M4

Receptor Partial Agonist, in

Preclinical In Vivo Models

of Psychosis

Polina Stolyar,1 Julianna Locantore,1 Georgette

Suidan,1 Srinivas Chakilam,1 Hanh Nguyen,1

Philip Iredale1

1Cerevel Therapeutics, Cambridge MA, USA

Presenting Author: Polina Stolyar, Polina.Stolyar@Cerevel.com

SUMMARY

This study evaluated the preclinical antipsychotic properties of M4 agonism using a novel M4 full agonist (CV-0000042) and a novel M4 partial agonist (CV-0000071)

While both the full and partial agonists produced decreases in amphetamine-stimulated increases in ACh,