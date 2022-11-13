Cerevel Therapeutics : Efficacy of Subtype-Selective, Full vs Partial M4 Muscarinic Receptor Agonists in Modulating Amphetamine-Induced Brain Activity Assessed by Functional MRI (fMRI) in Rats
11/13/2022 | 03:12pm EST
Efficacy of Subtype-Selective, Full vs Partial M4 Muscarinic Receptor Agonists in Modulating Amphetamine-Induced Brain Activity Assessed by Functional MRI (fMRI) in Rats
S. Bardehle,1 G. L. Suidan,1 H. Nguyen,1
S. Chakilam,1 G. Gokulrangan,1 R. Immonen,2 A. Shatillo,2 P. A. Iredale1
BACKGROUND
The M4 muscarinic acetylcholine receptor (mAChR) is a transmembrane Gi- coupled protein expressed both pre- and postsynaptically in brain regions associated with psychotic and cognitive functions, including the striatum, cortex, and hippocampus
Amongst the mAChR subtypes (M1-M5), the unique brain expression profile of M4 mAChR, as well as its effects on neurotransmitter signaling, make it a compelling target for various psychiatric diseases
Our hypothesis for activating M4 receptors is that the resultant reduction in acetylcholine (ACh) release can potentially correct the striatal hyperdopaminergic activity that has been linked to symptoms of psychosis
The development of subtype-selective, potent M4 agonists provides therapeutic potential for treatment of psychosis symptoms observed in both schizophrenia and neurodegenerative conditions, such as Alzheimer's disease
Figure 1. MOA hypothesis.
M4 mAChR
ACh release from
Striatal DA
cholinergic
Psychosis ↓
activation ↑
release ↓
interneurons ↓
RESULTS
OBJECTIVE & STUDY DESIGN
To investigate the effects of systemic subcutaneous (SC) administration of 2 different test compounds (TC) - a full (CV-0000042) compared with a partial (CV-0000071) M4 receptor agonist - at 2 doses each (Table 1) on amphetamine-induced brain activity in anesthetized Sprague-Dawley rats (Crl:CD(SD)) using relative cerebral blood volume (rCBV) functional MRI (fMRI) readout
Figure 2. Schematic of design for rCBV fMRI study.
Contrast
TC or
Amp (1mg/kg) or
agent
veh (SC)
veh (SC)
t (min) -30
-20
0
30
75
Plasma (PK)
Arterial blood gas
MRI acquisition
Arterial blood gas
(pre-imaging)
(post-imaging)
METHODS: Dosing and fMRI Protocol
Adult male, cannulated, ventilated Sprague-Dawley (Crl:CD(SD)) rats (body weight, 345
± 20 g) were imaged under medetomidine-isoflurane anesthesia. For a total duration of
1.75 hours, fMRI scans were acquired using a Bruker 7T MRI system (Bruker, Billerica, MA, USA). Physiological monitoring included pre- and post-imaging arterial blood gas and pH measurements, as well as continuous heart rate recording. Relative cerebral blood volume (rCBV) data were collected using high resolution T2*-weighted gradient- echo sequence (FLASH) with iron oxide contrast agent (ferumoxytol; intravenous). Test compounds were dosed 30 minutes prior to the amphetamine (Amp) challenge, and rCBV changes followed uninterrupted for 45 min post Amp injection. Terminal plasma samples were collected for PK analysis. All animal experiments were conducted in accordance with institutions' Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee or equivalent ethics committee(s)
Table 1. Experimental Groups for fMRI Study
Group
Treatment compound
Dose
Dosing route
Challenge compound
Group size
1
Vehicle (5% DMSO/5% Solutol/
1 ml/kg
SC
Vehicle (Saline); SC
12
90% sterile water)
2
Vehicle (5% DMSO/5% Solutol/
1 ml/kg
SC
Amphetamine; 1 mg/kg, SC
12
90% sterile water)
3
CV-0000042
0.032 mg/kg
SC
Amphetamine; 1 mg/kg, SC
12
4
CV-0000042
0.32 mg/kg
SC
Amphetamine; 1 mg/kg, SC
12
5
CV-0000071
0.032 mg/kg
SC
Amphetamine; 1 mg/kg, SC
12
6
CV-0000071
0.32 mg/kg
SC
Amphetamine; 1 mg/kg, SC
12
DMSO, dimethyl sulfoxide; SC, subcutaneous.
1Cerevel Therapeutics, Cambridge, MA, USA;
2Charles River Discovery Services, Kuopio, Finland
CV-0000071 REDUCED AMP-INDUCED rCBV RESPONSE IN A DOSE-DEPENDENT MANNER IN THE CORTEX AND STRIATUM
Figure 5. CV-0000071: Group rCBV signal time series from the low- and high-dose group in the medial
Figure 6. CV-0000071: Group rCBV area under the curve
prefrontal cortex (A) and caudate putamen (B).
(AUC) values of the 45-minfollow-up period after Amp
A
B
injection from all brain regions for CV-0000071 treatment
groups.
in rCBV peaking at approximately 15 minutes post injection across multiple brain areas, with the strongest effects observed in the striatum (25%) and medial prefrontal cortex (35%)
CV-0000071(partial agonist):Test compound (TC) effect aloneinduced a transient, significant decrease of rCBV response in the high-dose (0.32 mg/kg) group. Amphetamine-induced increase in CBV response was significantly reduced in a dose-
dosing.
0
Table 2. PK Profile of CV-0000042 and CV-0000071 After Acute SC
Dosing
cu,p
cu,b
Change in
Compound
Dose (mg/kg)
(nM)
(nM)
cAMP, %
CV-0000042
0.032
4.07
4.71
12
CV-0000042
0.32
35.52
41.2
58
CV-0000071
0.032
3.65
4.85
15
CV-0000071
0.32
34.78
46.26
63
rCBV, %
Veh-Amp, n=12
Veh-Veh, n=12
CV-0000071 (0.032 mg/kg), n=12
CV-0000071 (0.32
Dosing, SC
P<0.05, Veh-Amp
P<0.01, Veh-Amp vs CV-0000071 (0.032 mg/kg)
P<0.01, Veh-Amp
rCBV, %
mg/kg), n=12
vs CV-0000071 (0.032 mg/kg) vs CV-0000071 (0.32 mg/kg)
Veh-Veh
Veh-Amp
CV-0000071 0.032mg/kg - Amp
CV-0000071 0.32 mg/kg - Amp
Veh-Veh, n=12
Veh-Amp, n=12
CV-0000071 (0.032 mg/kg), n=12
CV-0000071 (0.32 mg/kg), n=12
Dosing, SC
P<0.01, Veh-Amp vs CV-0000071
(0.32 mg/kg)
P<0.01, Veh-Amp vs CV-0000071 (0.032 mg/kg)
P<0.05, Veh-Amp vs CV-0000071
(0.032 mg/kg)
dependent manner in all major brain areas (mPFC and CPu shown) and sustained during the 45-minfollow-up
CV-0000042 (full agonist): TC effect aloneresulted in rapid, sustained decrease in rCBV response in thehigh-dosegroup (0.32 mg/kg). The lower dose (0.032 mg/kg) showed rCBV decrease of lower magnitude.Amphetamine-inducedincrease in
REPRESENTATIVE rCBV MRI MAPS
Figure 4. Representative rCBV maps showing brain activity of individual animals in Veh-Veh,Veh-Amp,CV-0000042 (0.032 or
0.32 mg/kg) - Amp, and CV-0000071 (0.032 or 0.32 mg/kg) - Amp groups.
Data are presented as mean ± SEM. Statistical analysis performed using point-wiseone-way ANOVA; dashed lines, P<0.05; solid lines, P<0.01.
Data are presented as mean ± SEM. Statistical analysis performed using two-way ANOVA with
Holm-Sidak's multiple comparisons test against the control (Veh-Amp) group.
*P<0.05; **P<0.01; ***P<0.001; ****P<0.0001
CV-0000042 REDUCED BASELINE rCBV RESPONSE AND AMP-INDUCED RCBV RESPONSE IN THE CORTEX AND STRIATUM
rCBV was significantly reduced in both CV-0000042 dose groups in all major brain areas
The differential fMRI response profiles observed between compounds with different levels of M4 agonism suggest that there is an opportunity to dial in the most appropriate amount of intrinsic efficacy in a compound to match the desired downstream effect
ACKNOWLEDGMENTS: Thanks to the CRL Kuopio Team for the study execution; thanks to Scott Carrier and the DMPK group for support with the PK analysis. Thanks to the Cerevel chemistry team for support with compound logistics and advice on formulations.
Presented at the Society for Neuroscience (SfN)
November 13, 2022 • San Diego, CA, USA
Veh-Veh
Veh-Amp
CV-0000042 (0.032 mg/kg SC) - Amp
CV-0000042 (0.32 mg/kg SC) - Amp
CV-0000071 (0.032 mg/kg SC) - Amp
CV-0000071 (0.32 mg/kg SC) - Amp
Color indicates high (red) or low (blue) median rCBV response over 45 minutes.
Figure 7. CV-0000042: Group rCBV signal time series from low-dose and high-dose groups in the medial prefrontal cortex (A) and caudate putamen (B).
AB
rCBV, %
rCBV, %
Veh-Amp, n=12
Veh-Veh, n=12
Veh-Amp, n=12
Veh-Veh, n=12
CV-0000042 (0.032 mg/kg), n=12
CV-0000042 (0.32 mg/kg), n=12
CV-0000042 (0.032 mg/kg), n=12
CV-0000042 (0.32 mg/kg), n=12
Dosing, SC
P<0.05, Veh-Amp vs CV-0000042
(0.032 mg/kg)
Dosing, SC
P<0.01, Veh-Amp vs CV-0000042
(0.32 mg/kg)
P<0.01, Veh-Amp vs CV-0000042
(0.32 mg/kg)
P<0.05, Veh-Amp vs CV-0000042 (0.032 mg/kg)
P<0.01, Veh-Amp vs CV-0000042
(0.032 mg/kg)
Data are presented as mean ± SEM. Statistical analysis performed using point-wise,one-way ANOVA; dashed lines, P<0.05; solid lines, P<0.01.
Figure 8. CV-0000042: Group rCBV area under the curve (AUC) values of the 45-minfollow-up period after Amp injection from all brain regions for CV-0000042 treatment groups.
Veh-Veh
Veh-Amp
CV-0000042 0.032mg/kg - Amp
CV-0000042 0.32 mg/kg - Amp
Data are presented as mean ± SEM. Statistical analysis performed using two-way ANOVA with Holm-Sidak's multiple comparisons test against the control (Veh-Amp) group.
