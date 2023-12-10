Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on neuroscience that combines an understanding of disease-related biology and neurocircuitry of the brain with advanced chemistry and central nervous system (CNS) target receptor selective pharmacology to discover and design new therapies. It is engaged in the development of new therapies for neuroscience diseases, including schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease psychosis, epilepsy, panic disorder and Parkinson's disease. Its pipeline candidates include Emraclidine, Darigabat, Tavapadon and CVL-871. Its pipeline with various clinical trials underway or planned, including three ongoing Phase III trials and an open-label extension trial for tavapadon in Parkinson's, two planned Phase II trials and a planned open-label extension trial for emraclidine in schizophrenia and an ongoing Phase II proof-of-concept trial with an open-label extension trial for darigabat in focal epilepsy.