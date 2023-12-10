Certain Restricted stock units of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 10-DEC-2023. These Restricted stock units will be under lockup for 60 days starting from 11-OCT-2023 to 10-DEC-2023.
The Company's directors, officers and certain of our securityholders have agreed that, subject to certain exceptions, without the prior written consent of the representative, on behalf of the underwriters, they will not, during the period ending 60 days (or 45 days, in the case of Bain,Pfizer and Novalis Life Sciences Investments I, L.P.)
December 09, 2023
