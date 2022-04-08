SIRS 2022 Presentation – Emraclidine as a Novel Positive Allosteric Modulator Targeting M4 Muscarinic Receptors: Results From a Phase 1b Trial in Patients With Schizophrenia

● Previous studies have indicated that M4 muscarinic receptor activation is a promising therapeutic approach for the treatment of schizophrenia; however, the muscarinic agents investigated in clinical studies to date are associated with unwanted side eﬀects that are likely related to nonselective pharmacology1-3

● Emraclidine (previously known as CVL-231) is a novel, brain-penetrant, highly selective M4 muscarinic positive allosteric modulator being investigated for the treatment of schizophrenia

● The current presentation includes data from Part B of a two-part, phase 1b, multiple-ascending-dose trial of emraclidine in patients with schizophrenia

- Part A consisted of a multiple-ascending-dose study in patients with stable schizophrenia; using the highest doses of emraclidine established in Part A, the safety, tolerability, and PD of emraclidine in participants with acute schizophrenia were investigated in Part B

● In Part B, adults aged ≤55 years with a primary diagnosis of schizophrenia (per the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition [DSM-5]), confirmed by the Mini International Neuropsychiatric Interview at screening, were eligible for the study

- Additional inclusion criteria for Part B included Positive and Negative Syndrome

Scale (PANSS) scores of ≥80, Clinical Global Impression-Severity of Symptoms Scale (CGI-S) score of ≥4, a history of relapse and/or symptom exacerbation when not receiving antipsychotic medication, and current acute exacerbation or relapse of symptoms with onset within 2 months

Key exclusion criteria included a current DSM-5 diagnosis other than schizophrenia, history of refractoriness to antipsychotic treatment, hospitalization within 14 days for the current episode of schizophrenia, and presentation with a first episode of schizophrenia