  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CDAY   US15677J1088

CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING, INC.

(CDAY)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-03-28 pm EDT
68.26 USD   -0.80%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Center Parcs UK & Ireland Chooses Dayforce to Lead Workforce Transformation

03/29/2023 | 03:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ceridian Continues Momentum in EMEA as Leading Retail and Hospitality Organisations Choose Dayforce

LONDON, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceridian (NYSE: CDAY; TSX: CDAY), a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology, has announced that Center Parcs UK & Ireland has selected Dayforce to optimise its workforce, drive employee engagement, and strengthen regulatory compliance. Dayforce will help Center Parcs empower and retain its front-line workers through its comprehensive workforce management capabilities, including time and attendance, intelligent scheduling, task management, and people analytics.

With more than 10,000 employees across six locations in the UK and Ireland, Center Parcs is a global leader in the domestic short break market. To support its long-term vision, Center Parcs wanted a HCM partner to help streamline its legacy HR operations, eliminate paper-based processes, and stay ahead of compliance challenges in a fast-changing regulatory landscape.

With Dayforce, Center Parcs will unlock the power of its total workforce and drive value creation through access to real-time, data-driven insights while streamlining existing manual processes. And with always-on innovations like the award-winning Dayforce mobile application, employees receive the flexibility and freedom to manage their work-life from anywhere, at any time.

“Dayforce has provided us with the technology we need to not only manage the schedules of our complex workforce, but also ensure our colleagues are able to achieve a work-life balance even more effectively,” said Raj Singh-Dehal, Chief Corporate Officer, Center Parcs UK & Ireland. “With its innovative technology, Ceridian was the perfect partner to lead our workforce transformation journey.”

“Center Parcs joining the Ceridian community speaks to our growing momentum in EMEA – as more organisations choose Dayforce to elevate their people-centric needs and build a strong foundation for future growth and success,” said Wendy Muirhead, Managing Director and Regional Leader for EMEA, Ceridian. “The automation, flexibility, and accessibility of the Dayforce platform will deliver a best-in-class employee experience for Center Parcs’ people.”

Ceridian has a proven track record of delivering quantifiable value for organisations in Europe and around the world. To learn more, please visit Ceridian.com/UK.

About Ceridian
Ceridian. Makes Work Life Better™.
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce, its flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Dayforce platform is used to optimise management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organisations of all sizes. Visit Ceridian.com or follow us @Ceridian.

Media Contact:

Patrick Allen
(647) 417-2208
Patrick.Allen@Ceridian.com


Analyst Recommendations on CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING, INC.
More recommendations
