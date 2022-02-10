Ceridian HCM : Results of Operations and Financial Condition - Form 8-K/A

8-K/A
Explanatory Note
This Current Report on Form 8-K/A (Amendment No. 1) amends the Current Report on Form 8-K filed on February 9, 2022 (the "Original Form 8-K") by Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. ("Ceridian", or the "Company") in order to correct an error in an exhibit furnished with the Original Form 8-K. This Form 8-K/A (Amendment No. 1) is being filed to amend the Original Form 8-K to update the disclosures made therein.
Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.
On February 9, 2022, the Company issued a press release announcing its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 ("Press Release") and published a stockholder letter (the "Stockholder Letter") including such financial results. The Press Release and Stockholder Letter were furnished pursuant to Items 2.02 and 9.01 of the Original Form 8-K. It has subsequently been identified that the total adjusted operating profit (loss) amounts included in tables presented in both the Press Release and the Stockholder Letter were incorrect. Due to an error occurring in the preparation of the schedules, the amounts of total adjusted operating profit (loss) for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 were presented as ($13.6) million and ($157.7) million, respectively, and for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 were presented as ($63.1) million and ($95.3) million, respectively, within the Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Press Release and the Stockholder Letter. The corrected amounts of total adjusted operating profit (loss) are $18.8 million and $86.7 million for the three months and twelve year ended December 31, 2021, respectively, and $19.3 million and $110.9 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, respectively. A corrected version of each table contained in the Press Release and the Stockholder Letter that were impacted by this error are included below.
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
|
|
|
|
As
reported
|
|
|
Share-based
compensation
|
|
|
Severance
charges
|
|
|
Other (a)
|
|
|
Adjusted (b)
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
|
|
Cost of revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Recurring
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cloud
|
|
$
|
54.3
|
|
|
$
|
2.8
|
|
|
$
|
0.3
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
51.2
|
|
Bureau
|
|
|
17.0
|
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
16.5
|
|
Total recurring
|
|
|
71.3
|
|
|
|
3.2
|
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
67.7
|
|
Professional services and other
|
|
|
53.7
|
|
|
|
2.4
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
51.2
|
|
Product development and management
|
|
|
39.8
|
|
|
|
4.8
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
34.9
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
13.4
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
13.4
|
|
Total cost of revenue
|
|
|
178.2
|
|
|
|
10.4
|
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
167.2
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
|
64.0
|
|
|
|
3.7
|
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
60.0
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
37.3
|
|
|
|
16.8
|
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
|
(16.3
|
)
|
|
|
36.1
|
|
Operating profit (loss)
|
|
|
2.6
|
|
|
|
30.9
|
|
|
|
1.6
|
|
|
|
(16.3
|
)
|
|
|
18.8
|
|
Other expense (income), net
|
|
|
2.7
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
4.4
|
|
|
|
(1.7
|
)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
18.2
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
18.2
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
$
|
18.1
|
|
|
$
|
30.9
|
|
|
$
|
1.6
|
|
|
$
|
(11.9
|
)
|
|
$
|
38.7
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
10.4
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
10.4
|
|
Income tax (benefit) expense (c)
|
|
|
(1.0
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(1.8
|
)
|
|
|
0.8
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
18.2
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
18.2
|
|
Net (loss) income
|
|
$
|
(9.5
|
)
|
|
$
|
30.9
|
|
|
$
|
1.6
|
|
|
$
|
(13.7
|
)
|
|
$
|
9.3
|
|
Net (loss) income per share- basic (d)
|
|
$
|
(0.06
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.20
|
|
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
|
$
|
(0.09
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.06
|
|
Net (loss) income per share- diluted (d)
|
|
$
|
(0.06
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.20
|
|
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
|
$
|
(0.09
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.06
|
a)
Other includes net gain of $19.1 million primarily as a result of the sale of our St. Petersburg, Florida facility, foreign exchange loss, restructuring consulting fees, the difference between the historical five-year average pension expense and the current period actuarially determined pension expense associated with the planned termination of the frozen U.S. pension plan and related changes in investment strategy associated with protecting the now fully funded status, and the impact of the fair value adjustment for the DataFuzion contingent consideration.
b)
The Adjusted amount is a non-GAAP financial measure.
c)
Income tax effects have been calculated based on the statutory tax rates in effect in the U.S. and foreign jurisdictions during the period.
d)
GAAP and Adjusted basic and diluted net (loss) income per share are calculated based upon 151,465,292 and 157,799,902 weighted-average shares of common stock, respectively.
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended December 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
As
reported
|
|
|
Share-based
compensation
|
|
|
Severance
charges
|
|
|
Other (a)
|
|
|
Adjusted (b)
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
|
|
Cost of revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Recurring
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cloud
|
|
$
|
44.7
|
|
|
$
|
1.4
|
|
|
$
|
0.2
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
43.1
|
|
Bureau
|
|
|
12.8
|
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
12.6
|
|
Total recurring
|
|
|
57.5
|
|
|
|
1.6
|
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
55.7
|
|
Professional services and other
|
|
|
43.0
|
|
|
|
1.3
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
41.7
|
|
Product development and management
|
|
|
26.2
|
|
|
|
3.5
|
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
22.4
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
10.6
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
10.6
|
|
Total cost of revenue
|
|
|
137.3
|
|
|
|
6.4
|
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
130.4
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
|
49.4
|
|
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
|
1.9
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
45.5
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
58.0
|
|
|
|
12.0
|
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
18.0
|
|
|
|
27.6
|
|
Operating (loss) profit
|
|
|
(21.9
|
)
|
|
|
20.4
|
|
|
|
2.8
|
|
|
|
18.0
|
|
|
|
19.3
|
|
Other (income) expense, net
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(1.1
|
)
|
|
|
1.1
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
14.9
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
14.9
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
$
|
(7.0
|
)
|
|
$
|
20.4
|
|
|
$
|
2.8
|
|
|
$
|
16.9
|
|
|
$
|
33.1
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
5.7
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
5.7
|
|
Income tax benefit (c)
|
|
|
(10.3
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(8.8
|
)
|
|
|
(1.5
|
)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
14.9
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
14.9
|
|
Net (loss) income
|
|
$
|
(17.3
|
)
|
|
$
|
20.4
|
|
|
$
|
2.8
|
|
|
$
|
8.1
|
|
|
$
|
14.0
|
|
Net (loss) income per share- basic (d)
|
|
$
|
(0.12
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.14
|
|
|
$
|
0.02
|
|
|
$
|
0.05
|
|
|
$
|
0.09
|
|
Net (loss) income per share- diluted (d)
|
|
$
|
(0.12
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.14
|
|
|
$
|
0.02
|
|
|
$
|
0.05
|
|
|
$
|
0.09
|
a)
Other includes lease abandonment charges, intercompany foreign exchange gain, and restructuring consulting fees.
b)
The Adjusted amount is a non-GAAP financial measure.
c)
Income tax effects have been calculated based on the statutory tax rates in effect in the U.S. and foreign jurisdictions during the period.
d)
GAAP and Adjusted basic and diluted net (loss) income per share are calculated based upon 148,086,778 weighted-average shares of common stock.
|
|
|
|
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021
|
|
|
|
As
reported
|
|
|
Share-based
compensation
|
|
|
Severance
charges
|
|
|
Other (a)
|
|
|
Adjusted (b)
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
|
|
Cost of revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Recurring
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cloud
|
|
$
|
197.7
|
|
|
$
|
11.0
|
|
|
$
|
0.5
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
186.2
|
|
Bureau
|
|
|
64.7
|
|
|
|
1.9
|
|
|
|
1.5
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
61.3
|
|
Total recurring
|
|
|
262.4
|
|
|
|
12.9
|
|
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
247.5
|
|
Professional services and other
|
|
|
194.6
|
|
|
|
9.5
|
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
184.9
|
|
Product development and management
|
|
|
134.0
|
|
|
|
18.0
|
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
115.4
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
50.9
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
50.9
|
|
Total cost of revenue
|
|
|
641.9
|
|
|
|
40.4
|
|
|
|
2.8
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
598.7
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
|
218.5
|
|
|
|
13.8
|
|
|
|
1.9
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
202.8
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
199.3
|
|
|
|
62.6
|
|
|
|
2.7
|
|
|
|
(2.0
|
)
|
|
|
136.0
|
|
Operating (loss) profit
|
|
|
(35.5
|
)
|
|
|
116.8
|
|
|
|
7.4
|
|
|
|
(2.0
|
)
|
|
|
86.7
|
|
Other expense, net
|
|
|
18.9
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
17.2
|
|
|
|
1.7
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
77.5
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
77.5
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
$
|
23.1
|
|
|
$
|
116.8
|
|
|
$
|
7.4
|
|
|
$
|
15.2
|
|
|
$
|
162.5
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
35.9
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
35.9
|
|
Income tax (benefit) expense (c)
|
|
|
(14.9
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(23.6
|
)
|
|
|
8.7
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
77.5
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
77.5
|
|
Net (loss) income
|
|
$
|
(75.4
|
)
|
|
$
|
116.8
|
|
|
$
|
7.4
|
|
|
$
|
(8.4
|
)
|
|
$
|
40.4
|
|
Net (loss) income per share- basic (d)
|
|
$
|
(0.50
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.78
|
|
|
$
|
0.05
|
|
|
$
|
(0.06
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.27
|
|
Net (loss) income per share- diluted (d)
|
|
$
|
(0.50
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.74
|
|
|
$
|
0.05
|
|
|
$
|
(0.06
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.26
|
a)
Other includes net gain of $19.1 million primarily as a result of the sale of our St. Petersburg, Florida facility, foreign exchange loss, restructuring consulting fees, the difference the historical five-year average pension expense and the current period actuarially determined pension expense associated with the planned termination of the frozen U.S. pension plan and related changes in investment strategy associated with protecting the now fully funded status, and the impact of the fair value adjustment for the DataFuzion contingent consideration.
b)
The Adjusted amount is a non-GAAP financial measure.
c)
Income tax effects have been calculated based on the statutory tax rates in effect in the U.S. and foreign jurisdictions during the period.
d)
GAAP and Adjusted basic and diluted net (loss) income per share are calculated based upon 150,402,321 and 156,842,934 weighted-average shares of common stock, respectively.
|
|
|
|
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
As
reported
|
|
|
Share-based
compensation
|
|
|
Severance
charges
|
|
|
Other (a)
|
|
|
Adjusted (b)
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
|
|
Cost of revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Recurring
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cloud
|
|
$
|
166.9
|
|
|
$
|
5.0
|
|
|
$
|
1.4
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
160.5
|
|
Bureau
|
|
|
46.4
|
|
|
|
1.1
|
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
44.9
|
|
Total recurring
|
|
|
213.3
|
|
|
|
6.1
|
|
|
|
1.8
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
205.4
|
|
Professional services and other
|
|
|
163.7
|
|
|
|
3.8
|
|
|
|
0.9
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
159.0
|
|
Product development and management
|
|
|
83.7
|
|
|
|
8.7
|
|
|
|
1.5
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
73.5
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
40.5
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
40.5
|
|
Total cost of revenue
|
|
|
501.2
|
|
|
|
18.6
|
|
|
|
4.2
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
478.4
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
|
165.6
|
|
|
|
8.0
|
|
|
|
3.3
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
154.3
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
167.9
|
|
|
|
42.3
|
|
|
|
2.2
|
|
|
|
24.5
|
|
|
|
98.9
|
|
Operating profit
|
|
|
7.8
|
|
|
|
68.9
|
|
|
|
9.7
|
|
|
|
24.5
|
|
|
|
110.9
|
|
Other expense (income), net
|
|
|
2.7
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(1.0
|
)
|
|
|
3.7
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
51.8
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
51.8
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
$
|
56.9
|
|
|
$
|
68.9
|
|
|
$
|
9.7
|
|
|
$
|
23.5
|
|
|
$
|
159.0
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
25.1
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
25.1
|
|
Income tax (benefit) expense (c)
|
|
|
(16.0
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(25.0
|
)
|
|
|
9.0
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
51.8
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
51.8
|
|
Net (loss) income
|
|
$
|
(4.0
|
)
|
|
$
|
68.9
|
|
|
$
|
9.7
|
|
|
$
|
(1.5
|
)
|
|
$
|
73.1
|
|
Net (loss) income per share- basic (d)
|
|
$
|
(0.03
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.47
|
|
|
$
|
0.07
|
|
|
$
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.50
|
|
Net (loss) income per share- diluted (d)
|
|
$
|
(0.03
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.47
|
|
|
$
|
0.07
|
|
|
$
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.50
|
a)
Other includes lease abandonment charges, intercompany foreign exchange loss, restructuring consulting fees, and recovery of duplicate payments associated with the 2019 isolated service incident.
b)
The Adjusted amount is a non-GAAP financial measure.
c)
Income tax effects have been calculated based on the statutory tax rates in effect in the U.S. and foreign jurisdictions during the period.
d)
GAAP and Adjusted basic and diluted net income (loss) per share are calculated based upon 146,774,471 weighted-average shares of common stock.
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
|
|
|
|
CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
By:
|
|
/s/ Noémie C. Heuland
|
|
|
Name:
|
|
Noémie C. Heuland
|
|
|
Title:
|
|
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
Date: February 10, 2022