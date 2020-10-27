Log in
Ceridian Introduces Benefits Intelligence to Drive Smarter Benefits Decisions for Employers and Employees

10/27/2020 | 07:01am EDT

TORONTO and MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceridian (NYSE: CDAY; TSX: CDAY), a global human capital management (HCM) technology company, today announced it is extending its innovation leadership with the launch of Dayforce Benefits Intelligence. With this powerful new solution, HR leaders can create competitive and cost-effective benefit packages, and employees can enroll in their best-fit plan through informed decisions.

Spend on benefits is the second largest employee cost to organizations after payroll1, and new research shows that large U.S. companies estimate their total cost of health care will rise to an average of $15,500 per employee in 20212. With Benefits Intelligence, employers can leverage predictive tools to better understand plan adoption and optimize the costs of benefits to both the employee and organization. Employees can also access decision support tools to make the right benefits selections as their needs and lifestyles change.

“We designed Dayforce Benefits Intelligence to maximize value for both the employer and employee by transforming transactional data into powerful insights. It takes the guesswork out of benefits decisions while providing an intuitive, digital experience people will love to use,” said Joe Korngiebel, EVP, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Ceridian.

Dayforce Benefits Intelligence is now available to U.S. employers as part of the latest Dayforce release. Employers can better forecast enrollment, measure plan utilization, and manage costs through analytics and predictive modeling. And employees are empowered to choose the best coverage for their needs through a variety of personalized plan offerings.

For more information, please visit Ceridian.com/ca/products/dayforce/release/59.

About Ceridian

Ceridian. Makes Work Life Better™.

Ceridian is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce, our flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Our platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes. Visit Ceridian.com or follow us @Ceridian.

Media Contact:
Fahd Pasha
Fahd.Pasha@Ceridian.com
647.417.2136

1 U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics
2 HealthLeaders (2020), Large U.S. Employers Expect a 5% Increase in Health Benefit Costs in 2021

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

