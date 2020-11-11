Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.    CDAY

CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC.

(CDAY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ceridian Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/11/2020 | 02:19pm EST

TORONTO and MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceridian (NYSE: CDAY; TSX: CDAY), a global leader in human capital management (HCM), announced it has been named a Leader in the Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises based on its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision1.

“This recognition from Gartner is a tremendous validation of Ceridian’s continued growth and accelerating leadership in the global HCM market,” said Joe Korngiebel, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Ceridian. “In today’s complex, ever-changing workplace, Ceridian’s modern technologies enable businesses to adapt quickly. We help our customers to embrace a more intelligent way of working – one that delivers quantifiable business value and great employee experiences.”

According to Gartner’s report: a “priority for HR leaders in the last two years has been employee experience” especially when organizing the return to the workplace1. Ceridian is committed to enhancing the employee experience and driving strategic value for its customers through intelligent HCM solutions, including industry-leading innovations like Dayforce Wallet.

“Ceridian helps business leaders build a future-focused workplace that puts the physical, mental, and financial health of its people first,” concluded Korngiebel.

Read a complimentary copy of the report here.

1 Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises” by Jason Cerrato, Chris Pang, Jeff Freyermuth, Ron Hanscome, Helen Poitevin, Sam Grinter, Ranadip Chandra, Amanda Grainger. November 2020.

Gartner Disclaimer:
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Ceridian
Ceridian. Makes Work Life Better™.
Ceridian is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce, our flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Our platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes. Visit Ceridian.com or follow us @Ceridian.

Media Contact:
Rachel Kreuter
Rachel.Kreuter@ceridian.com
647-707-7835

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC.
02:19pCERIDIAN HCM : Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites..
AQ
02:19pCERIDIAN HCM : Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites..
AQ
02:19pCeridian Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites fo..
GL
11/06CERIDIAN HCM : UPDATE - Ceridian Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
AQ
11/06UPDATE - Ceridian Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
GL
11/05CERIDIAN : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/05CERIDIAN HCM : Q3 2020 Stockholder Letter
PU
11/05CERIDIAN HCM : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND R..
AQ
11/05CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
11/05CERIDIAN HCM : Seth Ross Joins Ceridian as GM, Dayforce Wallet and Consumer Serv..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 837 M - -
Net income 2020 8,94 M - -
Net Debt 2020 389 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 1 563x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 13 990 M 13 990 M -
EV / Sales 2020 17,2x
EV / Sales 2021 14,9x
Nbr of Employees 5 011
Free-Float 94,5%
Chart CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC.
Duration : Period :
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 95,56 $
Last Close Price 94,65 $
Spread / Highest target 26,8%
Spread / Average Target 0,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David D. Ossip Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Leagh E. Turner President & Chief Operating Officer
Noemie C. Heuland Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Warren Perlman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Joe Korngiebel Executive VP, Chief Product & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC.38.88%13 990
ORACLE CORPORATION7.29%170 627
SAP SE-17.74%139 380
SERVICENOW INC.77.80%93 874
INTUIT INC.34.49%89 606
DOCUSIGN, INC.166.63%36 720
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group