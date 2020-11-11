Ceridian Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises

TORONTO and MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceridian (NYSE: CDAY; TSX: CDAY), a global leader in human capital management (HCM), announced it has been named a Leader in the Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises based on its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision1.



“This recognition from Gartner is a tremendous validation of Ceridian’s continued growth and accelerating leadership in the global HCM market,” said Joe Korngiebel, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Ceridian. “In today’s complex, ever-changing workplace, Ceridian’s modern technologies enable businesses to adapt quickly. We help our customers to embrace a more intelligent way of working – one that delivers quantifiable business value and great employee experiences.”

According to Gartner’s report: a “priority for HR leaders in the last two years has been employee experience” especially when organizing the return to the workplace1. Ceridian is committed to enhancing the employee experience and driving strategic value for its customers through intelligent HCM solutions, including industry-leading innovations like Dayforce Wallet.

“Ceridian helps business leaders build a future-focused workplace that puts the physical, mental, and financial health of its people first,” concluded Korngiebel.

1 Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises” by Jason Cerrato, Chris Pang, Jeff Freyermuth, Ron Hanscome, Helen Poitevin, Sam Grinter, Ranadip Chandra, Amanda Grainger. November 2020.

