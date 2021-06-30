Ceridian World Tour 2021: Experience the Future of Work

Minneapolis, MN and Toronto, ON, June 30, 2021

Ceridian (NYSE: CDAY; TSX: CDAY), a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology, today announced Ceridian World Tour, a new, transformative event series bringing leaders and experts from around the world together to connect, learn, and share innovative thinking through in-person and virtual experiences.

With live events scheduled in Las Vegas, New York, London, Singapore, and Melbourne, Ceridian World Tour will feature experiences customized to each locale. The series will kick off in Las Vegas from October 4-7 at the MGM Grand Hotel, with dates for other participating cities to be announced soon.

'Ceridian World Tour will bring leaders together from around the world share innovative strategies and perspectives to succeed in a more fluid, borderless, skills-based, and always-on workplace of the future,' said Brendan Reid, Chief Marketing Officer, Ceridian. 'This global tour will redefine what business events can be - and in turn, enables us to execute the most globally accessible event we've ever delivered.'

Ceridian World Tour will provide meaningful value to our customers, prospects, and partners through:

Networking with peers in similar roles, regions, and industries

Inspirational content from notable experts and thought leaders

Opportunities to develop new skills and playbooks to win in the future of work

Hands-on experience with the latest Dayforce innovations

Access to Ceridian leaders, domain experts, and partners

Ceridian World Tour will feature in-person and virtual programming to make it accessible for everyone. With the health and safety of customers, prospects, and partners the highest priority, all in-person events will comply with the latest local public health protocols.

Learn more about Ceridian World Tour here: ceridian.com/worldtour

About Ceridian

Ceridian. Makes Work Life Better™

Ceridian is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce, our flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Our platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes. Visit Ceridian.com or follow us @Ceridian.

Forward-Looking Statement and Risk Factors

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding the acquisition discussed in the press release and our expectations, hopes, intentions or strategies regarding the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. Because such statements are based on expectations as to the future and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release should be read in conjunction with the risks detailed in the 'Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information,' 'Forward-Looking Statement', 'Risk Factors' and other sections of Ceridian's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Annual Reports on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



