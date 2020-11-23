Cerillion : boosted by larger contracts and managed services growth in record financial year

Despite the global coronavirus pandemic, Cerillion has continued to perform well across all areas of the business, quickly transitioning to remote delivery teams and successfully closing new sales using virtual engagement models. The last year has also seen a noticeable increase in contract sizes for both Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS
and Cerillion Skyline
, with the company securing its largest ever deal in September. Furthermore, growth in managed services, including the recently announced three year contract with the Proximus Group brand Scarlet
, and a move to long-term SaaS contracts such as the five year Manx Telecom deal
announced in April, are indicative of a wider shift towards recurring revenue.
On a product level, the company has successfully launched Cerillion 8, with two major releases leveraging the new microservices architecture to deliver a wide range of new features and capabilities that boost productivity and drive digital growth, as well as launching a brand new embedded analytics module which unlocks the full value of customer data and improves business outcomes. Cerillion 8 is also now available on Microsoft Azure, whilst retaining the option for hosted and on-premises implementations too.
'I am delighted with how the company has performed and how swiftly we have adapted in what has been a very challenging year for many businesses,' commented Louis Hall, CEO, Cerillion. 'With our regular product releases, flexible deployment options and burgeoning managed services capabilities, we are helping our clients to respond quickly to market changes and deliver a much better customer experience.'
To view the full results, please visit: https://polaris.brighterir.com/public/cerillion/news/rns/story/x4zkp0r
- ends -
Disclaimer
Cerillion plc published this content on 23 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2020 08:34:08 UTC