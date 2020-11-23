Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Cerillion PLC    CER   GB00BYYX6C66

CERILLION PLC

(CER)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cerillion : boosted by larger contracts and managed services growth in record financial year

11/23/2020 | 03:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Despite the global coronavirus pandemic, Cerillion has continued to perform well across all areas of the business, quickly transitioning to remote delivery teams and successfully closing new sales using virtual engagement models. The last year has also seen a noticeable increase in contract sizes for both Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS and Cerillion Skyline, with the company securing its largest ever deal in September. Furthermore, growth in managed services, including the recently announced three year contract with the Proximus Group brand Scarlet, and a move to long-term SaaS contracts such as the five year Manx Telecom deal announced in April, are indicative of a wider shift towards recurring revenue.

On a product level, the company has successfully launched Cerillion 8, with two major releases leveraging the new microservices architecture to deliver a wide range of new features and capabilities that boost productivity and drive digital growth, as well as launching a brand new embedded analytics module which unlocks the full value of customer data and improves business outcomes. Cerillion 8 is also now available on Microsoft Azure, whilst retaining the option for hosted and on-premises implementations too.

'I am delighted with how the company has performed and how swiftly we have adapted in what has been a very challenging year for many businesses,' commented Louis Hall, CEO, Cerillion. 'With our regular product releases, flexible deployment options and burgeoning managed services capabilities, we are helping our clients to respond quickly to market changes and deliver a much better customer experience.'

To view the full results, please visit: https://polaris.brighterir.com/public/cerillion/news/rns/story/x4zkp0r

- ends -

Disclaimer

Cerillion plc published this content on 23 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2020 08:34:08 UTC
11/23/2020 | 03:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
All news about CERILLION PLC
03:35aCERILLION : boosted by larger contracts and managed services growth in record fi..
PU
10/20CERILLION : Exercise of Options and Share Transfer
PU
04/06CERILLION : Manx Telecom inks 5 year SaaS deal with Cerillion
AQ
03/16CERILLION : Change of Adviser
PU
03/03CERILLION : Exercise of Options and Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
02/27CERILLION : Share Purchase for Employee Share Option Scheme
PU
02/26CERILLION : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
01/08CERILLION : s) in Company
PU
01/08CERILLION : Notice of AGM
PU
2019CERILLION : OpenRAN gains further momentum with Vodafone, MTN push
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 20,4 M 27,2 M 27,2 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net cash 2020 6,85 M 9,13 M 9,13 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 1,70%
Capitalization 93,0 M 124 M 124 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,22x
EV / Sales 2021 3,82x
Nbr of Employees 201
Free-Float 64,1%
Chart CERILLION PLC
Duration : Period :
Cerillion PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CERILLION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 335,00 GBX
Last Close Price 315,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 11,1%
Spread / Average Target 6,35%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,59%
Managers
NameTitle
Louis Tancred Hall Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan Miles Howarth Non-Executive Chairman
Oliver Campbell Radnor Gilchrist Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Guy Jason O'Connor Director & Director-Business Development
Michael Dee Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CERILLION PLC31.25%124
ORACLE CORPORATION5.13%167 706
SAP SE-17.89%139 532
SERVICENOW INC.83.50%101 048
INTUIT INC.32.74%91 352
DOCUSIGN, INC.199.00%41 031
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ