Cerillion : boosted by larger contracts and managed services growth in record financial year

On a product level, the company has successfully launched Cerillion 8, with two major releases leveraging the new microservices architecture to deliver a wide range of new features and capabilities that boost productivity and drive digital growth, as well as launching a brand new embedded analytics module which unlocks the full value of customer data and improves business outcomes. Cerillion 8 is also now available on Microsoft Azure, whilst retaining the option for hosted and on-premises implementations too.

'I am delighted with how the company has performed and how swiftly we have adapted in what has been a very challenging year for many businesses,' commented Louis Hall, CEO, Cerillion. 'With our regular product releases, flexible deployment options and burgeoning managed services capabilities, we are helping our clients to respond quickly to market changes and deliver a much better customer experience.'

To view the full results, please visit: https://polaris.brighterir.com/public/cerillion/news/rns/story/x4zkp0r



