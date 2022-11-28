Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Cerillion Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CER   GB00BYYX6C66

CERILLION PLC

(CER)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:00 2022-11-28 am EST
1170.00 GBX    0.00%
05:04aCerillion profit jumps amid "record" revenue; ups final dividend
AN
02:50aLONDON BRIEFING: Arrests after anti-lockdown protests across China
AN
02:02aEarnings Flash (CER.L) CERILLION Posts FY22 EPS GBX31.70
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cerillion profit jumps amid "record" revenue; ups final dividend

11/28/2022 | 05:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Cerillion PLC on Monday said its profit jumped in its recent financial year, due to "record" revenue following new customer implementations and "strong" demand from existing customers.

London-based Cerillion is a billing and customer relations management software company.

Cerillion reported a 47% rise in pretax profit to GBP10.9 million in the 12 months that ended September 30, from GBP7.4 million the year before.

Revenue increased 26% to a "record" GBP32.7 million from GBP26.1 million, with Cerillion's new customer sales pipeline up 43% to GBP209m from GBP146 million a year prior due to "strong" ongoing demand.

New orders for Cerillion over the year stood at GBP29.4 million, down slightly from GBP33.3 million.

Cerillion said its back-order book reached a new high of GBP45.4 million at the end of the year, rising 7.8% from GBP42.1 million.

Cerillion declared a final dividend of 6.5 pence per share, up 30% from 5.0p a year prior. This brings the total dividend to 9.1p per share, up from 7.1p.

"We start the new financial year with a very high degree of visibility over our earnings, based on our very strong back-order book and higher level of recurring income. The new business pipeline is very strong and includes a number of large potential deals," Chief Executive Louis Hall said.

"The market backdrop remains extremely favourable. The roll-out of 5G and digitisation, and the need to be able to react rapidly to changing market conditions, means that telecom companies continue to drive investment in enterprise software."

These tailwinds should help Cerillion to grow both in Europe and its other international markets, Hall added.

Cerillion shares were up 0.2% to 1,172.50 pence on Monday morning in London.

By Jaskeet Briah; jaskeetbriah@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

All news about CERILLION PLC
05:04aCerillion profit jumps amid "record" revenue; ups final dividend
AN
02:50aLONDON BRIEFING: Arrests after anti-lockdown protests across China
AN
02:02aEarnings Flash (CER.L) CERILLION Posts FY22 EPS GBX31.70
MT
11/25UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/24UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/23UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/15LINK Mobility live with Cerillion BSS solution
AQ
10/26Cerillion plc Releases Latest Version of Product Set
CI
10/24Cerillion expects annual profit and revenue to be ahead of guidance
AN
10/24LONDON BRIEFING: Shell seals Qatar gas stake; Pearson trading strong
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CERILLION PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 32,1 M 38,8 M 38,8 M
Net income 2022 8,23 M 9,95 M 9,95 M
Net cash 2022 18,9 M 22,8 M 22,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 41,4x
Yield 2022 0,75%
Capitalization 345 M 417 M 417 M
EV / Sales 2022 10,2x
EV / Sales 2023 8,40x
Nbr of Employees 250
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart CERILLION PLC
Duration : Period :
Cerillion Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CERILLION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1 170,00 GBX
Average target price 1 227,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 4,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Louis Tancred Hall Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Dickson Chief Financial Officer
Alan Miles Howarth Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Dee Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Guy Jason O'Connor Executive Director & Director-Strategic Accounts
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CERILLION PLC31.46%417
ORACLE CORPORATION-5.15%223 027
SAP SE-15.12%123 020
SERVICENOW INC.-37.27%82 099
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-10.62%33 236
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-21.22%18 928