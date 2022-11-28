Cerillion profit jumps amid "record" revenue; ups final dividend

(Alliance News) - Cerillion PLC on Monday said its profit jumped in its recent financial year, due to "record" revenue following new customer implementations and "strong" demand from existing customers.

London-based Cerillion is a billing and customer relations management software company.

Cerillion reported a 47% rise in pretax profit to GBP10.9 million in the 12 months that ended September 30, from GBP7.4 million the year before.

Revenue increased 26% to a "record" GBP32.7 million from GBP26.1 million, with Cerillion's new customer sales pipeline up 43% to GBP209m from GBP146 million a year prior due to "strong" ongoing demand.

New orders for Cerillion over the year stood at GBP29.4 million, down slightly from GBP33.3 million.

Cerillion said its back-order book reached a new high of GBP45.4 million at the end of the year, rising 7.8% from GBP42.1 million.

Cerillion declared a final dividend of 6.5 pence per share, up 30% from 5.0p a year prior. This brings the total dividend to 9.1p per share, up from 7.1p.

"We start the new financial year with a very high degree of visibility over our earnings, based on our very strong back-order book and higher level of recurring income. The new business pipeline is very strong and includes a number of large potential deals," Chief Executive Louis Hall said.

"The market backdrop remains extremely favourable. The roll-out of 5G and digitisation, and the need to be able to react rapidly to changing market conditions, means that telecom companies continue to drive investment in enterprise software."

These tailwinds should help Cerillion to grow both in Europe and its other international markets, Hall added.

Cerillion shares were up 0.2% to 1,172.50 pence on Monday morning in London.

