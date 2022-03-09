Information wants to be free: telecoms under repression and unrest

In times of crisis and repression, telecom customers have been - and continue to be - subjected to restrictions on free communications to manage perceptions and stifle any dissenting voices. From Ukraine and Myanmar to Cuba and Afghanistan, how do telcos operating in unstable markets manage, and how have customers in these regions taken it upon themselves to improve services?

For as long as mass communication technologies have existed, those with power have sought to regulate and control the flow of information in times of unrest.

One of the first campaigns of mass telecommunications censorship in the 1910s saw Danish phone calls and telegrams monitored and restricted to ensure the country remained neutral and out of the First World War. Decades later in 1952, fearing Western espionage, Joseph Stalin had phone lines between East and West Berlin severed, remaining cut until 1971.

As events in Kazakhstan, Burkina Faso and the ongoing situation in Ukraine have reminded us already this year, in the event of civil disorder, telecoms networks are critical infrastructure, and are often one of the first targets in attempts to quell dissent.

Mobile services and Internet remain largely intact in Ukraine, despite the heavy attacks on civilian infrastructure, with domestic CSPs uniting to offer unfettered national roaming. Furthermore, international telcos are providing calls and texts to the country free of charge, whilst a shipment of Starlink terminals has been provided to ensure that vital communications continue, giving the world a view of the invasion from inside.



As the Kremlin wages a domestic battle to censor reports of the invasion from social media, it's worth remembering that these disruptions and infringements on open communications don't always come from an external aggressor.

Making this task easier is the threat of international sanctions; Cogent, one of the world's largest connectivity providers, announced it was shutting down services in Russia, claiming that sanctions make operating in the country no longer viable. This decision will have major implications for the Russian telecoms market going forward, affecting customers of Transtelecom, Megafon, VEON and state provider Rostelecom.

Andrew Sullivan, president of the Internet Society, has warned of unintended consequences of these moves, arguing that "Cutting a whole population off the Internet will stop disinformation coming from that population - but it also stops the flow of truth."

39% of users worldwide lack Internet freedom, according to Freedom House's global ranking, with Iceland ranking highest with 96 points and China ranking lowest at 10 points. The global average Internet freedom score, according to their metrics, sits at 53 points: