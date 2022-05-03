Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cerner Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CERN   US1567821046

CERNER CORPORATION

(CERN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/03 09:00:38 am EDT
93.78 USD   -0.05%
09:10aCERNER CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:02aCerner reports first quarter 2022 results
PR
04/26The international gaucher alliance and cerner enviza enroll first patient in gardian registry
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CERNER REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

05/03/2022 | 09:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Margin Expansion Drives Strong Earnings Growth

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 3, 2022  /PRNewswire/ -- Cerner Corporation (Nasdaq: CERN) today announced results for the 2022 first quarter that ended March 31, 2022.

The first quarter earnings release can be viewed here as well as on the company's website at https://investors.cerner.com/financial-releases.

About Cerner

Cerner's health technologies connect people and information systems at thousands of contracted provider facilities worldwide dedicated to creating smarter and better care for individuals and communities. Recognized globally for innovation, Cerner assists clinicians in making care decisions and assists organizations in managing the health of their populations. The company also offers a connected clinical and financial ecosystem to help manage day-to-day revenue functions, as well as a wide range of services to support clinical, financial and operational needs, focused on people. For more information, visit Cerner.com, Cerner Perspectives, connect on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or join the discussion on Cerner's podcast Perspectives on Health & Tech. Nasdaq: CERN.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cerner-reports-first-quarter-2022-results-301538472.html

SOURCE Cerner Corp.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about CERNER CORPORATION
09:10aCERNER CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of..
AQ
09:02aCerner reports first quarter 2022 results
PR
04/26The international gaucher alliance and cerner enviza enroll first patient in gardian re..
PR
04/11Oracle Extends Tender Offer for Cerner Acquisition
MT
04/11Oracle Again Extends Cerner Tender Offer
DJ
04/11Argus Downgrades Cerner to Hold From Buy
MT
04/06CERNER : Download 2021 Annual Report
PU
03/25CERNER CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/23Leidos, Partners Deliver Military E-Health Record System to 15,000 Additional Clinician..
MT
03/16Cerner, Nuance Expand Technology Integration to Ease Clinicians' Administrative Workloa..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CERNER CORPORATION
More recommendations