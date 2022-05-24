Log in
    CERN   US1567821046

CERNER CORPORATION

(CERN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/24 11:01:18 am EDT
94.36 USD   +0.27%
10:32aExclusive-Oracle to win unconditional EU nod for $28.3 billion Cerner deal -sources
RE
10:29aOracle to win unconditional EU nod for $28.3 bln Cerner deal -sources
RE
05/18Cerner Corporation, Elligo Health Research and Freenome Collaborate to Enable Clinical Trial Through the Learning Health Network to Help Advance Early Cancer Detection
CI
Exclusive-Oracle to win unconditional EU nod for $28.3 billion Cerner deal -sources

05/24/2022 | 10:32am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The company logo for Oracle Corp. is displayed on a screen on the floor at the NYSE in New York

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - U.S. business software maker Oracle Corp is set to gain unconditional EU antitrust clearance for its $28.3 billion acquisition of U.S. healthcare IT company Cerner Corp, three people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Oracle announced the deal, its biggest ever, in December last year. It will give it access to a trove of data and could attract more healthcare clients to its cloud platform.

Cerner's data can help Oracle train and improve the software maker's artificial intelligence-based cloud services. The company, whose software traditionally ran in its customers' data centers, has started shifting its service to cloud computing providers.

The European Commission, which is scheduled to decide on the deal by June 1, and Oracle declined to comment.

Tech giants such as Microsoft Corp. have ramped up investments in the healthcare sector, spurred by demand for cloud-based solutions during the pandemic.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Mark Porter)

By Foo Yun Chee


© Reuters 2022
