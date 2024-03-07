CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ:CERO) ("CERo") an innovative immunotherapy company seeking to advance the next generation of engineered T cell therapeutics that employ phagocytic mechanisms today announced the publication in Clinical Cancer Research, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research, a paper titled “Therapeutic Targeting of TIM-4-L With Engineered T Cells for Acute Myeloid Leukemia.” The paper details preclinical studies by CERo analyzing its lead clinical candidate CER-1236 in targeting Acute Myelogenous Leukemia (AML) tumor cells from human patients, and the candidate’s killing effects on these tumor cells. The results in the paper found that the target for CER-1236 is found in the large majority (83%) of leukemic cells extracted from the bone marrow from patients, and that more importantly CER-1236 effectively eliminated leukemic cells in the company’s experiments. Finally, the target for CER-1236 was found by CERo to be highly expressed and detectable across common AML genetic classification subtypes, including patient samples with adverse risk mutations in TP53, ASXL1 and RUNX1.

“This new publication provides support for our plans to test CER-1236 in AML patients in our planned Phase I clinical trial, and moreover extends the scientific data we have produced showing the target for CER-1236 is present on tumor cells from diverse cancers, including ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and B cell malignancies,” said Daniel Corey M.D, Ph.D, CERo’s Founder and Chief Technology Officer.

“We’re very pleased with this publication in Clinical Cancer Research supporting our near term plans to advance CER-1236 into the clinic. As we have previously reported, CERo plans to file an Investigational New Drug (IND) application in the first half of 2024, and is targeting initial treatment of AML patients as well as B Cell lymphoma patients before the end of the year,” said Brian G Atwood, CERo’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

About CERo Therapeutics, Inc.

CERo is an innovative immunotherapy company advancing the development of next generation engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its proprietary approach to T cell engineering, which enables it to integrate certain desirable characteristics of both innate and adaptive immunity into a single therapeutic construct, is designed to engage the body’s full immune repertoire to achieve optimized cancer therapy. This novel cellular immunotherapy platform is expected to redirect patient-derived T cells to eliminate tumors by building in engulfment pathways that employ phagocytic mechanisms to destroy cancer cells, creating what CERo refers to as Chimeric Engulfment Receptor T cells ("CER-T"). CERo believes the differentiated activity of CER-T cells will afford them greater therapeutic application than currently approved chimeric antigen receptor ("CAR-T") cell therapy, as the use of CER-T may potentially span both hematological malignancies and solid tumors. CERo anticipates initiating clinical trials for its lead product candidate, CER-1236, in 2024 for hematological malignancies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains statements that are forward-looking and as such are not historical facts. This includes, without limitation, statements regarding the financial position, business strategy and the plans and objectives of management for future operations of CERo. These statements constitute projections, forecasts and forward-looking statements, and are not guarantees of performance. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this communication, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “strive,” “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. When CERo discusses its strategies or plans, it is making projections, forecasts or forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on the beliefs of, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to, CERo’s management.

Actual results could differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements in this communication. Certain risks that could cause actual results to differ are set forth in CERo’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Current Report on Form 8-K, as amended, filed on February 27, 2024, and the documents incorporated by reference therein. The risks described in CERo’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are not exhaustive. New risk factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible to predict all such risk factors, nor can CERo assess the impact of all such risk factors on its business, or the extent to which any factor or combination of factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. You should not put undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements made by CERo or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. CERo undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240307755964/en/