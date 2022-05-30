Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Cerro Grande Mining Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CEG   CA1568671038

CERRO GRANDE MINING CORPORATION

(CEG)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  05/25 03:20:06 pm EDT
0.0150 CAD   +50.00%
04/19Cerro Grande Mining Corporation Announces Filing of Independent Technical Report
GL
04/19Cerro Grande Mining Corporation Announces Filing of Independent Technical Report
CI
04/14Infinitum Copper Reports 9.15 Metres of 16.45 gt Gold, 1.90% Copper and 3.50 gt Silver in Trenching at La Adelita Project
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cerro Grande Mining Corporation Announces its Second Fiscal Quarter ended March 31, 2022 results compared to the same period in 2021

05/30/2022 | 05:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerro Grande Mining Corporation (the “Company” or “CEG”) (CSE:CEG) reported its unaudited results for the second fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared to the same quarter in 2021. These financial statements and MD&A have been filed on SEDAR and the Company refers the reader to those materials for additional information.

Cerro Grande Mining Corporation is an exploration and development company with properties and activities currently focused in Chile.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information", which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the future financial or operating performance of CEG. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of CEG to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release based on current expectations and beliefs and CEG disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Registered Office:                              
C/O RICKETTS HARRIS LLP         
181 UNIVERSITY AVENUE           
TORONTO, ONTARIO M5H 2X7   
CANADA                                          

Toronto Office:                                 
1 KING STREET WEST, SUITE 4009
TORONTO, ONTARIO M5H 1A1   
CANADA                                          		For further information, contact:       
James L. MacAuliffe, CFO-Chile
E-Mail: ceg@cegmining.com
Telephone: 56-9-98374476
Website: www.cegmining.com

                                            

                                

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about CERRO GRANDE MINING CORPORATION
04/19Cerro Grande Mining Corporation Announces Filing of Independent Technical Report
GL
04/19Cerro Grande Mining Corporation Announces Filing of Independent Technical Report
CI
04/14Infinitum Copper Reports 9.15 Metres of 16.45 gt Gold, 1.90% Copper and 3.50 gt Silver ..
AQ
03/07Cerro Grande Mining Corporation Announces Agreement to Lease to Tamidak certain Mining ..
AQ
03/06Cerro Grande Mining Corporation Announces Agreement to Lease to Tamidak certain Mining ..
GL
03/01CERRO GRANDE : Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/01Cerro Grande Mining Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended De..
CI
03/01Cerro Grande Mining Corporation Announces its First Fiscal Quarter ended December 31, 2..
GL
01/28CERRO GRANDE : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/28Cerro Grande Mining Corporation Announces Filing of Annual Financial Information for th..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,85 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4,90 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -6,70x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4,63 M 4,70 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 12,9%
Chart CERRO GRANDE MINING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Cerro Grande Mining Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Peter W. Hogg Director, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Paul James DesLauriers Chairman & Vice President
William Hill Independent Director
Frederick D. Seeley Independent Director
Mario A. Hernandez Director, Executive VP-Claims & Land Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CERRO GRANDE MINING CORPORATION0.00%5
BHP GROUP LIMITED5.23%158 109
RIO TINTO PLC16.56%119 878
GLENCORE PLC40.34%86 606
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC26.09%58 248
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.14.18%40 546