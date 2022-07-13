Certara Appoints Eran Broshy as New Independent Board Member

PRINCETON, N.J., July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certara, Inc. (Nasdaq: CERT), a global leader in biosimulation, today announced the appointment of Eran Broshy to its Board of Directors, effective July 11, 2022. His appointment brings the company’s board of directors to ten members.



“Eran has a proven track record taking high-growth healthcare businesses to the next level and delivering superior results,” said William Feehery, Ph.D., CEO of Certara. “Certara is excited to have someone of his caliber and experience join the board. I look forward to Eran’s contribution in guiding us as we grow our impact by informing critical decisions in drug development with biosimulation, technology and analytics.”

Mr. Broshy is an accomplished veteran board director and private equity operating executive with more than 35 years of experience working broadly across healthcare. Mr. Broshy also served for over a decade as chief executive officer and chairman of inVentiv Health (now part of Syneos Health), and under his leadership the company transformed into the leading global provider of clinical and commercialization services. Earlier in his career, he spent 15 years at The Boston Consulting Group (BCG), where he was a managing director and partner responsible for the firm’s healthcare practice across the Americas. Mr. Broshy currently serves on the boards of Theravance Biopharma (Nasdaq: TBPH), a respiratory-focused biotech company, and Thirty Madison, a digital healthcare company. He is also a member of the Corporation of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

“I am pleased to join the board of a dynamic organization that is transforming the drug development process and improving patient outcomes with its unique technologies and expert team,” said Mr. Broshy. “I am looking forward to making a valuable contribution to Certara and helping it achieve its mission of accelerating medicines to patients.”

About Certara

Certara accelerates medicines using proprietary biosimulation software, technology and services to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Its clients include more than 2,000 biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and regulatory agencies across 62 countries.



