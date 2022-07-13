Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Certara, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CERT   US15687V1098

CERTARA, INC.

(CERT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-12 pm EDT
22.69 USD   +1.98%
07/12Certara to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 9th, 2022
GL
07/12Certara to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 9th, 2022
GL
07/01SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Rebound Late
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Certara Appoints Eran Broshy as New Independent Board Member

07/13/2022 | 08:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRINCETON, N.J., July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certara, Inc. (Nasdaq: CERT), a global leader in biosimulation, today announced the appointment of Eran Broshy to its Board of Directors, effective July 11, 2022. His appointment brings the company’s board of directors to ten members.

“Eran has a proven track record taking high-growth healthcare businesses to the next level and delivering superior results,” said William Feehery, Ph.D., CEO of Certara. “Certara is excited to have someone of his caliber and experience join the board. I look forward to Eran’s contribution in guiding us as we grow our impact by informing critical decisions in drug development with biosimulation, technology and analytics.”

Mr. Broshy is an accomplished veteran board director and private equity operating executive with more than 35 years of experience working broadly across healthcare. Mr. Broshy also served for over a decade as chief executive officer and chairman of inVentiv Health (now part of Syneos Health), and under his leadership the company transformed into the leading global provider of clinical and commercialization services. Earlier in his career, he spent 15 years at The Boston Consulting Group (BCG), where he was a managing director and partner responsible for the firm’s healthcare practice across the Americas. Mr. Broshy currently serves on the boards of Theravance Biopharma (Nasdaq: TBPH), a respiratory-focused biotech company, and Thirty Madison, a digital healthcare company. He is also a member of the Corporation of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

“I am pleased to join the board of a dynamic organization that is transforming the drug development process and improving patient outcomes with its unique technologies and expert team,” said Mr. Broshy. “I am looking forward to making a valuable contribution to Certara and helping it achieve its mission of accelerating medicines to patients.”

About Certara
Certara accelerates medicines using proprietary biosimulation software, technology and services to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Its clients include more than 2,000 biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and regulatory agencies across 62 countries.

Certara Contact
Jieun W. Choe
jieun.choe@certara.com

Investor Relations Contact
David Deuchler
ir@certara.com

Media Contact:
Ariane Lovell
Finn Partners
ariane.lovell@finnpartners.com


All news about CERTARA, INC.
07/12Certara to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 9th, 2022
GL
07/12Certara to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 9th, 2022
GL
07/01SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Rebound Late
MT
07/01SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Struggling for Direction
MT
07/01Piper Sandler Starts Certara at Overweight With $28 Price Target
MT
06/28Certara Introduces New Simcyp™ Discovery Simulator for Early-Stage and Translatio..
GL
06/28Certara Introduces New Simcyp™ Discovery Simulator for Early-Stage and Translatio..
AQ
06/28Certara Introduces New Simcyp™ Discovery Simulator for Early-Stage and Translation..
CI
06/21Certara Announces New Versions of Biosimulation Software for Development of Novel Biolo..
GL
06/21Certara, Inc. Announces New Versions of Biosimulation Software for Development of Novel..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CERTARA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 356 M - -
Net income 2022 19,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 36,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 262x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 627 M 3 627 M -
EV / Sales 2022 10,3x
EV / Sales 2023 8,66x
Nbr of Employees 1 084
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart CERTARA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Certara, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CERTARA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 22,69 $
Average target price 26,17 $
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William F. Feehery Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Andrew Schemick Chief Financial Officer
James E. Cashman Chairman
Amin Rostami-Hodjegan Chief Scientific Officer
Eric C. Liu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CERTARA, INC.-20.16%3 627
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-24.57%1 897 206
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-49.47%49 117
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-29.27%48 813
SYNOPSYS INC.-14.47%46 872
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-15.28%42 528