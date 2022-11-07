Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Certara, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CERT   US15687V1098

CERTARA, INC.

(CERT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:56 2022-11-07 am EST
12.99 USD   +21.97%
10:25aCertara Shares Rise 20% After New Investment From Arsenal Capital Partners
DJ
10:15aCertara Says Arsenal Capital Partners to Take Additional Stake for $449 Million; Shares Jump
MT
08:05aArsenal Capital Partners Increases Investment in Global Biosimulation Leader Certara with $449M Stock Purchase
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Certara Shares Rise 20% After New Investment From Arsenal Capital Partners

11/07/2022 | 10:25am EST
By Chris Wack


Certara Inc. shares were up 20% to $12.76 Monday after Arsenal Capital Partners said it has committed to make a new $449 million investment in Certara.

Arsenal currently owns 4% of common shares outstanding and will buy 30 million additional shares from funds controlled by EQT Private Equity, at a price of $15 a share.

Upon closing of the transaction, Arsenal will own 22% of the diluted shares outstanding.

Arsenal said it has agreed to a two-year lock-up prohibiting any sale of the newly purchased shares without company approval.

Arsenal will also have the right to nominate up to two board members, including current board member Stephen McLean. Following the closing of the transaction, Arsenal Operating Partner David Spaight is expected to join the board, and current board members Eric Liu and Ethan Waxman of EQT will step down from the board.


Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-07-22 1024ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CERTARA, INC. 21.22% 12.84 Delayed Quote.-62.53%
EQT AB (PUBL) 1.84% 222.2 Delayed Quote.-55.82%
EQT CORPORATION 7.10% 43.98 Delayed Quote.88.35%
Analyst Recommendations on CERTARA, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 331 M - -
Net income 2022 5,87 M - -
Net Debt 2022 41,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 473x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 703 M 1 703 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,27x
EV / Sales 2023 4,38x
Nbr of Employees 1 084
Free-Float 95,6%
Chart CERTARA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Certara, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CERTARA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 10,65 $
Average target price 22,44 $
Spread / Average Target 111%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William F. Feehery Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Andrew Schemick Chief Financial Officer
James E. Cashman Chairman
Amin Rostami-Hodjegan Chief Scientific Officer
Eric C. Liu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CERTARA, INC.-62.53%1 703
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-34.17%1 650 346
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-36.12%43 535
SYNOPSYS INC.-24.95%42 291
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-23.58%39 065
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-67.55%31 615