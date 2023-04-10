Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Certara, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CERT   US15687V1098

CERTARA, INC.

(CERT)
  Report
04:00:00 2023-04-10 pm EDT
23.08 USD   +0.30%
Certara to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 8th, 2023 and Participate in the BofA Securities 2023 Healthcare Conference

04/10/2023 | 04:31pm EDT
PRINCETON, N.J., April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certara, Inc. (Nasdaq: CERT), a global leader in biosimulation, today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter of 2023 after the market close on Monday, May 8th, 2023. Company management will host a conference call to discuss financial results at 5:00PM ET.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call are required to register online. It is recommended to register at least one day in advance.

Certara also announced that Company management will participate at the upcoming BofA Securities 2023 Healthcare Conference.

Company management will present at 8:40AM PT on Wednesday, May 10th.

Live and archived webcasts of the events will be available on the “Investors” section of the Certara website at https://ir.certara.com/.

About Certara
Certara accelerates medicines using proprietary biosimulation software, technology and services to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Its clients include more than 2,000 biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions and regulatory agencies across 62 countries. Visit us at www.certara.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
David Deuchler
Gilmartin Group
ir@certara.com

Media Contact:
Daniel Yunger
Kekst CNC
daniel.yunger@kekstcnc.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
