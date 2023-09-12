Equities CERT US15687V1098
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|14.37 USD
|-1.30%
|-4.33%
|-10.58%
|Sep. 12
|According to a Recent SEC Filing, Certara Insider Sold Shares Worth $747,870
|Aug. 29
|Certara's Simcyp Unit Receives 2 FDA Grants to Accelerate Drug Development Using Biosimulation
Transcript : Certara, Inc. Presents at Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference 2023, Sep-12-2023 05:30 PM
Today at 05:30 pm
Presenter SpeechVikram Purohit (Analysts)All right. Welcome, everyone. Let's go ahead and get started. This is the...
Certara, Inc. is a provider of biosimulation software and technology-enabled services. The Company is focused on producing medicines for patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform traditional drug discovery and development. The Company builds its biosimulation technology on the first principles of biology, chemistry, and pharmacology with mathematical algorithms that model how medicines and diseases behave in the body. It offers an integrated, end-to-end platform for its clients, including various biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and regulatory agencies across 62 countries. It also provides an artificial intelligence-powered platform for organizations to integrate and analyze content across their entire enterprise data landscape. It has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
9
Last Close Price
14.37USD
Average target price
19.38USD
Spread / Average Target
+34.83%
EPS Revisions
