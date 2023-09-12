Certara, Inc. is a provider of biosimulation software and technology-enabled services. The Company is focused on producing medicines for patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform traditional drug discovery and development. The Company builds its biosimulation technology on the first principles of biology, chemistry, and pharmacology with mathematical algorithms that model how medicines and diseases behave in the body. It offers an integrated, end-to-end platform for its clients, including various biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and regulatory agencies across 62 countries. It also provides an artificial intelligence-powered platform for organizations to integrate and analyze content across their entire enterprise data landscape. It has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Sector Software