Certive : Announces New Hospital Client and New Service Offerings1

Scottsdale Arizona and Vancouver British Columbia - Certive Solutions Inc. (OTCQB:CTVEF CSE:CBP) ('Certive' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the following: New Hospital Client - Certive is pleased to announce that it will provide its Lost Charge Recovery ('LCR') services to a children's hospital in the northeastern United States. The hospital is an acute pediatric hospital with 200+ beds and a Level 1 Trauma unit. A client with this profile has historically proven to provide a good combination of need for the Company's services yet is nimble enough to embrace vendor help. Certive is focused on leveraging its strong connectivity with children's hospitals around the country and is pursuing many of them in its sales pipeline. New Service Offerings - Certive has been collaborating with its clients to improve and expand service offerings. We are pleased to report that one of these new services has moved into beta testing based on positive initial trial results. This service improvement initiative provides hospital clients with the opportunity to eliminate missed charges on the front end resulting in more first time clean, complete, and compliant claims being sent to the hospital client's payers resulting in a reduction of denials, lower cost of collections and improved A/R turnover. These improved solutions for hospital clients are the direct result of the Company's continuous improvement efforts and new product development efforts. The Company looks forward to moving this initiative into production soon. Scott Thomas Investor Relations, Certive Solutions Inc. sthomas@certive.com For more information regarding this announcement, please visit our website at https://certivehealth.com or contact Certive directly at (480) 922-5327.

