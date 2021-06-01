FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE June 1, 2021

Certive Announces New Hospital Client and Quarterly Results

Scottsdale Arizona and Vancouver British Columbia - Certive Solutions Inc. (OTCQB:CTVEF CSE:CBP) ("Certive" or the "Company") is pleased to report the following:

New Hospital Client - Certive is pleased to announce that Omega will provide its Lost Charge Recovery ("LCR") services to a hospital system in the Northeastern United States. A client with this profile has historically proven to provide a good combination of need for the Company's services yet is nimble enough to embrace vendor help. Certive is focused on leveraging its growing number of Business Development Advisor's and their connectivity with hospital systems to expand its sales pipeline. The Company anticipates that it will realize revenue of over $980,000 in the course of a five-year relationship with this client.

New Service Line - Certive's subsidiary, Omega Technology Solutions Inc., ("Omega") successfully implemented a new service line for the flagship hospital of its largest client, which began to generate revenue for the Company in the Fourth Fiscal Quarter ending May 31, 2021. As previously disclosed, Certive has been collaborating with several of its clients to improve and expand its service offerings. This service improvement provides the hospital the opportunity to increase the rate of "clean claims" it sends to payers resulting in fewer missed charges, lower denial rates, lower cost of collections, and improves its A/R turnover time.

Company's Third Fiscal Quarter Ended February 28, 2021:

The Company reported revenue of approximately $413,000 for its third fiscal quarter ended February 28, 2021, which was relatively flat with the same quarter one year earlier.

However, the Company continued to make progress reducing operating and other expenses during such quarter thereby reducing its loss from operations by just over $100,000 to $633,000 for the quarter then ended.

The Company's net loss for such quarter was approximately $541,000, an approximate $35,000 increase over the same quarter one year earlier.

For more information regarding this announcement, please visit our website at https://certivehealth.comor contact Certive directly at (480) 922-5327.

Scott Thomas

Investor Relations, Certive Solutions Inc.

sthomas@certive.com

Certive Health Inc. | 480-922-5327 | 8149 N. 87th Place | Scottsdale AZ | 85258